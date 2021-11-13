Road Trip Tips Off in Indianapolis

The 76ers (8-5) tip off a season-long six-game road trip Saturday in Indianapolis, visiting the Pacers (5-8).

Their meeting with the Pacers marks day two of 13 days on the road for the Sixers, who will then visit the Utah Jazz, Denver Nuggets, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, and Golden State Warriors, returning to Philadelphia on Thanksgiving Day.

The trip begins on the heels of three narrow defeats at home, most recently including Thursday’s 115-109 loss to the Toronto Raptors.

Tyrese Maxey scored a game-high 33 points on 12-for-19 shooting from the field and 8-for-8 shooting from the foul line, plus four rebounds, five assists, two blocks, and a steal Thursday - his second 30-plus point outing in as many games.

Maxey recorded 31 points, five rebounds, four assists, a block, and a steal in Tuesday’s meeting with Milwaukee.

Tobias Harris, who made his competitive return from health and safety protocols Thursday, finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, and a block.

Postgame, Harris commended his team for its ongoing fight and heart while shorthanded:

“We have hoopers on this team. They’ll really go out there. Guys were just playing hard, it was just a lot of heart out there. That’s one thing you saw with us during the stretch. “We’ve got a very good road trip to go on and collect some wins. So we’ve just got to get right back to it, get right on track, and have that momentum and confidence.”

Heading into the road trip, the Sixers continue to hold the best offensive rating in the NBA (113.8). The team is second in the NBA in field goal percentage (47.6%), third in three point percentage (37.6%), and second in free throw percentage (83.5%).

Joel Embiid (health and safety protocols), Matisse Thybulle (health and safety protocols), and Isaiah Joe (health and safety protocols) remain out for Saturday's meeting. Grant Riller (left knee injury recovery) and Ben Simmons (personal reasons) are also out.

As of Saturday morning, the Sixers hold the no. 5 spot in the Eastern Conference.

Saturday’s matchup tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Pacers (5-8) have won four of their last six games, most recently topping the Jazz in Salt Lake City Thursday, 111-100.

Malcolm Brogdon led the way for Indiana Thursday, finishing with 30 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and a steal. T.J. McConnell scored a bench-high 21 points on 10-for-14 shooting, plus eight rebounds, five assists, and a steal.

Domantas Sabonis leads Indiana in scoring (18.3 ppg) and rebounding (11.2 rpg), while McConnell leads the team in assists (5.4 apg).

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic