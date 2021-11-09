76ers and Bucks Comes Down To Wire, Milwaukee Wins | At The Buzzer
Snapshot:
The 76ers (8-4) fell to the Milwaukee Bucks (5-6), 118-109, at home on Tuesday night in the second end of a back-to-back.
Playing without Joel Embiid (health and safety protocols), Seth Curry (left foot contusion) and four other players, the Sixers shot 42-for-103 (.408) overall, 14-for-43 (.326) from 3-point range and 11-for-12 (.917) from the free-throw line.
The Bucks finished 44-for-95 (.463) from the field, 15-for-39 (.385) from long distance and 15-for-21 (.714) from the line. Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo tallied a game-high-tying 31 points (12-26 fg, 0-2 3fg, 7-13 ft), 16 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 36 minutes. Grayson Allen scored 10 of his season-high 25 points (8-13 fg, 5-9 3fg, 4-4 ft) in the fourth quarter for the Bucks.
Philadelphia’s 39 first-quarter points were the most the team has scored in a single quarter so far this season. Tuesday’s game included 15 lead changes and four ties.
Key Contributors:
Tyrese Maxey
- Maxey scored a season-high and game-high-tying 31 points (12-24 fg, 4-9 3fg, 3-3 ft) on top of five rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 39 minutes.
Georges Niang
- In 24 minutes as a reserve, Niang matched a season high with 21 points on 7-for-14 shooting, including 5-for-7 from 3-point range and 2-for-2 from the free-throw line.
Shake Milton
- In his eighth game of the season since returning from injury, Milton totaled a season-high 20 points (7-16 fg, 1-4 3fg, 5-5 ft) with four rebounds and six assists in 42 minutes.
Andre Drummond
- Drummond posted his second straight 20-rebound double-double with 17 points (8-13 fg, 1-2 ft) and exactly 20 boards in 33 minutes as a starter. The 10th year pro added three assists, two blocks and one steal in the contest.
Paul Reed
- Reed made his second career start, his first on home court, and registered six points (3-7 fg), six rebounds, two blocks and three steals in 23 minutes.
@Sixers Social:
step back, Tyrese.
— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 10, 2021
Quote to Note:
Doc Rivers reflects on the @sixers' shorthanded effort tonight:
"I don't know if anything surprised me with these guys. They just play hard, and try to figure it out. I thought Tyrese was sensational tonight. Georges gave it everything he had."
cc: @TyreseMaxey @GeorgesNiang20
— Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) November 10, 2021
Up Next:
The 76ers will conclude their three-game homestand on Thursday at 7 p.m. against the Toronto Raptors.
