76ers and Bucks Comes Down To Wire, Milwaukee Wins | At The Buzzer

Snapshot:

The 76ers (8-4) fell to the Milwaukee Bucks (5-6), 118-109, at home on Tuesday night in the second end of a back-to-back.

Playing without Joel Embiid (health and safety protocols), Seth Curry (left foot contusion) and four other players, the Sixers shot 42-for-103 (.408) overall, 14-for-43 (.326) from 3-point range and 11-for-12 (.917) from the free-throw line.

The Bucks finished 44-for-95 (.463) from the field, 15-for-39 (.385) from long distance and 15-for-21 (.714) from the line. Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo tallied a game-high-tying 31 points (12-26 fg, 0-2 3fg, 7-13 ft), 16 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 36 minutes. Grayson Allen scored 10 of his season-high 25 points (8-13 fg, 5-9 3fg, 4-4 ft) in the fourth quarter for the Bucks.

Philadelphia’s 39 first-quarter points were the most the team has scored in a single quarter so far this season. Tuesday’s game included 15 lead changes and four ties.

Key Contributors:

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey scored a season-high and game-high-tying 31 points (12-24 fg, 4-9 3fg, 3-3 ft) on top of five rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 39 minutes.

Georges Niang

In 24 minutes as a reserve, Niang matched a season high with 21 points on 7-for-14 shooting, including 5-for-7 from 3-point range and 2-for-2 from the free-throw line.

Shake Milton

In his eighth game of the season since returning from injury, Milton totaled a season-high 20 points (7-16 fg, 1-4 3fg, 5-5 ft) with four rebounds and six assists in 42 minutes.

Andre Drummond

Drummond posted his second straight 20-rebound double-double with 17 points (8-13 fg, 1-2 ft) and exactly 20 boards in 33 minutes as a starter. The 10th year pro added three assists, two blocks and one steal in the contest.

Paul Reed

Reed made his second career start, his first on home court, and registered six points (3-7 fg), six rebounds, two blocks and three steals in 23 minutes.

Quote to Note:

Doc Rivers reflects on the @sixers’ shorthanded effort tonight: “I don’t know if anything surprised me with these guys. They just play hard, and try to figure it out. I thought Tyrese was sensational tonight. Georges gave it everything he had.” cc: @TyreseMaxey @GeorgesNiang20 — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) November 10, 2021

Up Next:

The 76ers will conclude their three-game homestand on Thursday at 7 p.m. against the Toronto Raptors.

