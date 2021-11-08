76ers Fall to Knicks at Home | At The Buzzer
Snapshot:
The 76ers (8-3) fell to the New York Knicks (7-4), 103-96, at home on Monday night.
In the absence of Joel Embiid (Health and Safety Protocols) and five other players, the Sixers shot 35-for-91 (.385) from the floor, 13-for-40 (.325) from beyond the arc and 13-for-16 (.813) from the free-throw line.
Six of the eight players who saw action for the Sixers scored in double figures.
The Knicks shot 40-for-91 (.440) from the floor, 13-for-40 (.325) from 3-point range and 10-for-13 (.769) from the free-throw line.
New York’s biggest lead was 19 in the second quarter, and the Knicks posted 23 fast break points to the Sixers’ five such points.
Key Contributors:
Andre Drummond: 14 points (5-9 fg, 4-6 ft), game-high 25 rebounds, two blocks
Furkan Korkmaz: 19 points (7-16 fg, 5-12 3fg), three rebounds
Tyrese Maxey: 16 points (6-19 fg, 3-6 3fg, 1-2 ft), career-high nine rebounds, five assists, two steals
Georges Niang: 15 points (6-15 fg, 1-7 3fg, 2-2 ft)
Seth Curry: 14 points (4-10 fg, 2-6 3fg, 4-4 ft), four rebounds, season-high six assists
Shake Milton: 10 points (4-13 fg, 0-1 3fg, 2-2 ft)
Danny Green: Eight points, three assists, three blocks, two steals
@Sixers Social:
.@sixers @AndreDrummond now has 85 career games with 20-plus rebounds. That's 15th all-time in @NBAHistory.
h/t @EliasSports https://t.co/xfMfw9SGbE
— Sixers Stats (@SixersStats) November 9, 2021
Up Next:
The Sixers wrap up a home back-to-back on Tuesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks. They’ll finish the three-game homestand on Thursday against Toronto. Tuesday’s game against the Bucks is a 7:30 p.m. start.
