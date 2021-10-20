76ers Announce 2021-22 Promotional Schedule, Tipping Off With Friday Night's Home Opener, Presented by Independence Blue Cross

PHILADELPHIA — OCT. 20, 2021 — The Philadelphia 76ers announced today details for its promotional schedule for the 2021-22 season, tipping off with Friday night’s home opener against the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and 97.5 The Fanatic. All fans in attendance at The Center will receive an Opening Night T-shirt, courtesy of Independence Blue Cross.

Fans can expect a full slate of promotional games this season, including Pride Night, presented by NBC Sports Philadelphia, which, as the 76ers television broadcast partner, will air 73 of the team’s regular season games. Additionally, the promotional slate features 13 “Spirit of 76” nights, presented by Crypto.com, along with a few new activations entering The Center for the 2021-22 campaign. The full list is as follows:

Opening Night, presented by Independence Blue Cross: Friday, Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET vs. Brooklyn Nets (ESPN)

Military Appreciation Night, presented by Toyota: Thursday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. ET vs. Toronto Raptors (NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBA TV)

76ers vs. Golden State Warriors presented by Coors Light: Saturday, Dec. 11 at 8:30 p.m. ET vs. Golden State Warriors (ABC)

Pride Night, presented by NBC Sports Philadelphia: Monday, Jan. 3 at 7 p.m. ET vs. Houston Rockets (NBC Sports Philadelphia)

Go Green Night, presented by PECO: Monday, March 21 at 7 p.m. ET vs. Miami Heat (NBC Sports Philadelphia)

Jr. 76ers Kids Day: Saturday, April 2 at 12:30 p.m. ET vs. Charlotte Hornets (NBC Sports Philadelphia)

Fan Appreciation Night: Sunday, April 10, time TBD, vs. Detroit Pistons (NBC Sports Philadelphia)

For each Spirit of 76 night game, presented by Crypto.com, the 76ers will wear their City Edition uniforms that commemorates an iconic time in 76ers history and is set to debut on Wednesday, Nov. 3 vs. Chicago Bulls. This partnership between the 76ers and Crypto.com has also inspired an exclusive series of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that will be available for 76ers fans to purchase throughout the year.

Spirit of 76 Nights, presented by Crypto.com:

Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. ET vs. Chicago Bulls (NBC Sports Philadelphia)

Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m. vs. Milwaukee Bucks (TNT)

Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. ET vs. Miami Heat (NBC Sports Philadelphia)

Thursday, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. ET vs. Atlanta Hawks (NBC Sports Philadelphia)

Friday, Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. ET vs. San Antonio Spurs (NBC Sports Philadelphia)

Friday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. ET vs. L.A. Clippers (NBC Sports Philadelphia)

Thursday, Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET vs. L.A. Lakers (TNT)

Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. ET vs. Washington Wizards (NBC Sports Philadelphia)

Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 7:30 p.m. ET vs. Boston Celtics (TNT)

Monday, March 7 at 7 p.m. ET vs. Chicago Bulls (NBC Sports Philadelphia)

Friday, March 18 at 7 p.m. ET vs. Dallas Mavericks (NBC Sports Philadelphia)

Tuesday, March 29 at 7 p.m. ET vs. Milwaukee Bucks (NBC Sports Philadelphia)

Sunday, April 10, Time TBD, vs. Detroit Pistons (NBC Sports Philadelphia)

76ers fans will be delighted to know that some of their favorite activations from last season will be back for the 2021-22 season, including Wendy’s Frosty Freeze-Out and Parx Casino Wins promotion.

Frosty® Freeze-Out, presented by Wendy’s®: The Wendy’s Frosty Freeze-Out will be returning this season, generating excitement in-arena yet again. The day after an opposing player misses two consecutive free-throw attempts in the second half of a 76ers home game, fans can receive free menu items by mentioning the “Wendy’s Frosty Freeze-Out” at participating Philadelphia Tri-State area Wendy’s locations (no purchase necessary). The tiered offer includes:

The first time the opposing player misses two consecutive free throws in the second half: Fans will receive a free Small Frosty.

The second time the opposing player misses two consecutive free throws in the second half: Fans will receive a free Small Frosty and free Small Fry.

The third time the opposing player misses two consecutive free throws in the second half: Fans will receive a free Medium Frosty and free Medium Fry.

Win for All, presented by Parx Casino: For each 76ers regular-season victory this season, Parx Casino will activate the “Win For All” promotion giving fans at least $25 to use on Parx’s online casino app. Fans who are 21+ can get each winning game’s code from 76ers social media or push notifications from the 76ers app. Then go to pa.parxcasino.com or download the Parx Online Casino app and use the promo code to redeem the bonus. Fans who already have an account, may use the promo code on the deposit page to redeem the free $25.

Corona Bar Network: Forty bars across Philadelphia, South Jersey and Delaware will host 76ers-themed bar nights, while seven to-be-announced locations are set to host watch parties during the 2021-22 season. The watch parties will be highlighted by special appearances by 76ers ENT, in addition to 76ers merchandise giveaways.

Jr. 76ers Kids Club, presented by Five Below: Join the fun this season and sign up for a Jr. 76ers Kids Club Membership presented by Five Below. Sign up as a Rookie for FREE or pay $45 for an All-Star Membership including a welcome kit with a Mini-Basketball Hoop, Kids Club Beanie, $5 Five Below Gift Card and more! All children ages 4-14 are welcome! For more information, visit jr76erskidsclub.com.



A limited number of ticket packages, group tickets and nightly suite rentals are still available. For more information on all ticket availability, please call 215-339-7676, email tickets@76ers.com or visit sixers.com/tickets.