NBA Offseason 2021: Aug. 5 & 6 roundup

Keep track of all the latest NBA free agency news and reports as the 2021 NBA free agent period comes to a close. (Team-by-team looks at every reported deal can be found here.)

Here are the top headlines so far:

• Durant agrees to 4-year extension with Nets

• Report: Kawhi plans to re-sign with Clippers

• Clippers reportedly set to bring back Jackson

• Reports: Iguodala planning return to Warriors

• Bucks reportedly acquire Grizzlies’ Allen

• Heat, Yurtseven agree to 2-year deal

• Knicks, Randle reportedly agree to extension

• Reports: Kelly Oubre Jr. reaches 2-year deal with Hornets

• Report: Pelicans keeping Hernangomez in the fold

• Report: Birch remains with Raptors

• Nets reportedly reach deal with Bembry

• Reports: Hawks reach deal to bring back Williams

• Reports: Hill returns to Bucks on 2-year deal

• Kaminsky reportedly returning to Suns

• Reports: 76ers, Green agree to deal

• Raptors, Wainright agree to reported deal

Report: Heat, Yurtseven reach agreement

The Miami Heat have agreed to a two-year deal with Omer Yurtseven, according to multiple reports. Yurtseven has been an early standout in Summer League, registering 52 points and 27 rebounds through two games.

— 5:45 p.m.

Report: Durant agrees to extension with Nets

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant plans to sign a four-year, $198 million contract extension, according to Boardroom and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The two-time Finals MVP will decline his player option for the 2022-23 season and instead add four years to his existing deal beginning in 2022. He will become eligible for the new pact on Saturday. Durant averaged 26.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game last season.

— 4:11 p.m. (Aug. 6)

Report: Kawhi plans to re-sign with Clippers

Kawhi Leonard will re-sign with the LA Clippers, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. Leonard has been one of the top free agents on the market this offseason. The All-NBA forward averaged 24.8 points on 51-40-89 shooting splits last season, adding 6.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 52 regular-season games. He is expected to be sidelined during the 2021-22 season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee last month.

— 4:05 p.m. (Aug. 6)

Report: Winslow, Clippers agree to two-year deal

Justise Winslow will sign a two-year deal with the LA Clippers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Winslow spent last season with the Memphis Grizzlies, averaging 6.8 points, 4.5 boards and 1.9 assists. The 25-year-old has struggled to stay on the floor as of late, with injuries limiting him to 37 games in the past two seasons. If healthy, he can be a viable contributor with Leonard sidelined.

— 4:01 p.m. (Aug. 6)

Report: Bucks acquire Allen from Grizzlies

The Milwaukee Bucks have added another 3-point shooter to their crew, reportedly landing Memphis’ Grayson Allen, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. In the trade, Milwaukee will send Sam Merrill and two future second-round picks back to Memphis.

Memphis is trading guard Grayson Allen to Milwaukee for Sam Merrill and two future second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 6, 2021

Allen, a third-year player, averaged career highs last season (10.6 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.2 apg) while sinking 39.1% of his 3-pointers and a career-best 274 3-pointers overall. He has steadily improved each season in the NBA and would seem to be a good fit in Milwaukee, which ranked in the top 10 last season in both 3-pointers made (1,038; 5th overall) and attempted (2,669; 8th).

— 2:55 p.m. ET (Aug. 6)

Reports: Jackson plans to re-sign with Clippers

One of the heroes from the LA Clippers’ run to the Western Conference finals is reportedly staying put. Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Clippers guard Reggie Jackson plans to sign a two-year, $22 million deal with L.A.

Jackson played a huge role in the Clippers run to the conference finals after taking over the starting job and was a top offseason priority to keep. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 6, 2021

No options on the second year, per source. Clippers get back the guard who revived his career last season and shot nearly 41% from 3 in the playoffs. https://t.co/nQpBRzYIAn — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) August 6, 2021

Jackson shone during the playoffs. He averaged 17.8 points while starting 17 of 19 postseason games, and shot 41% from 3-point range, which helped set the stage for his bigger payday.

— 12:43 p.m. ET (Aug. 6)

Nets reportedly agree to deal with Bembry

The Nets are adding to their guard corps, reportedly reaching a deal with free agent DeAndre’ Bembry, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Bembry averaged 5.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 51 games for Toronto last season. He will join a backcourt that includes Kyrie Irving, James Harden as well as reported free-agent additions Patty Mills and Bruce Brown.

— 12:27 p.m. (Aug. 6)

Reports: Iguodala headed back to Warriors

One of the most beloved players in recent Golden State Warriors history will be taking a second stint with the team. Jonathan Abrams of The New York Times reports Andre Iguodala plans to sign a one-year deal with the Warriors, a move that was also reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Andre Iguodala tells @jpdabrams he plans to sign a one-year to return to Golden State. “The opportunity to end it here was just something special,” he said. https://t.co/6EUcFgaFiW — NYT Sports (@NYTSports) August 6, 2021

Minimum deal for Iguodala's return to the Warriors, sources said. https://t.co/3oiAkYnQ7N — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 6, 2021

Iguodala played for the Warriors from 2013-19 as Golden State rose from playoff team to title contender to championship-winners in that window. He was the 2015 Finals MVP and was traded by Golden State after the 2019 Finals to the Memphis Grizzlies. He never played there and eventually wound up on the Miami Heat, where he spent the past two seasons.

— 11:14 a.m. ET (Aug. 6)

Willy Hernangomez, Pelicans reach reported deal

The New Orleans Pelicans and center Willy Hernangomez have agreed to a three-year deal, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. Hernangomez averaged 7.8 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Pelicans last year in a backup role and provides New Orleans with size and rebounding off the bench.

Free agent center Willy Hernangomez has agreed to a three-year deal to stay with the New Orleans Pelicans, agents Jim Tanner and Guillermo Bermejo of @_tandemse tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 6, 2021

Hernangomez should prove valuable to the Pelicans in 2021-22 after their reported acquisition of Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas. New Orleans will boast one of the biggest frontlines in the NBA with Hernangomez, Valanciunas, Zion Williamson and rookie Ziaire Williams in the mix.

— 8:47 a.m., Aug. 6

It appears free agent Kelly Oubre Jr. will be joining his fourth team in as many seasons.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports was the first to report that the Charlotte Hornets reached an agreement on a multiyear deal (reportedly 2 years/$26 million) with Oubre, who averaged 15.4 points and 6.0 rebounds in 55 games with the Warriors last season.

Free agent wing Kelly Oubre Jr. and Charlotte Hornets are finalizing an agreement on a multiyear deal, league sources tell @YahooSports. https://t.co/RO2WtD7Zza — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 6, 2021

— 12:10 a.m. ET

Reports: Birch remains with Raptors

Canadian center Khem Birch linked up with the Raptors after being waived by the Magic in April, and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that his 19-game audition was enough for both sides to continue on.

Free agent C Khem Birch is returning to the Toronto Raptors on a three-year, $20M contract, his agent Austin Brown of @caa_basketball tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 5, 2021

Birch had a cup of coffee with the Heat in 2014-15 but didn’t debut in the NBA until playing 42 games for the Magic three seasons later. He steadily earned more playing time under Steve Clifford, rising to 19.8 minutes per game while providing stout defense in 2020-21. But with the Magic shifting to a rebuild after a trade deadline firesale, Birch and the team agreed on his release, in order for him to find more playing time elsewhere. The Raptors have been only too happy to oblige.

— 7:20 p.m. ET

Reports: Hill returns to Bucks on 2-year deal

After being waived by the Sixers, guard George Hill reportedly has cleared waivers and intends to sign a two-year, $8-million deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, according to a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charnia.

Sources: 13-year NBA vet George Hill has cleared free agency waivers and now will sign a two-year, $8M deal with Milwaukee. https://t.co/BEJG1llOea — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 5, 2021

Hill played two seasons with Milwaukee from 2018-20. The veteran guard has played with eight teams over his 13-year career.

— 5:04 p.m. ET

Reports: Hawks, Williams reach deal

Hawks super-sub Lou Williams will be giving it another go around with Atlanta, it seems. Per multiple reports, Williams and the Hawks have agreed on a 1-year deal.

Free agent guard Lou Williams will re-sign with the Atlanta Hawks on a one-year, $5 million deal, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 5, 2021

Williams — the three-time Sixth Man of the Year — returns to Atlanta on a one-year, $5 million deal, sources said. https://t.co/wc6Q6MsbPQ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 5, 2021

Williams came to the Hawks from the LA Clippers in a trade deadline-day involving Rajon Rondo last season. He averaged 10 ppg in 21 mpg, appearing in 24 games for the Hawks. He had a handful of solid performances for the Hawks in the playoffs, putting up 13 points in Atlanta’s Game 1 win vs. New York in the first round. He also had 21 points in Atlanta’s Game 4 win against Milwaukee in the Eastern Conference finals.

— 2:39 p.m. ET

Kaminsky reportedly returning to Suns

Big man Frank Kaminsky has found a solid role for himself with the Suns over the last two seasons. He and the team will reportedly keep that going as Kaminsky and Phoenix agreed to a one-year deal, per Marc Stein of The New York Times.

Frank Kaminsky (@FSKPart3) is re-signing with Phoenix on a one-year deal, according to his agents Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman of @PrioritySports. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 5, 2021

Kaminsky averaged 6.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game in 47 games for the Suns last season. He was used sparingly in the playoffs (10 games, 2.2 ppg), but did provide some quality backup minutes in The Finals for Phoenix.

— 2:29 p.m.

Raptors reportedly add Wainright

Ishmail Wainright and the Toronto Raptors have reportedly agreed to a two-year deal, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. He spent the last three seasons playing in Europe for teams in Germany and France and is known for his defensive versatility.

Wainright played at Baylor from 2013-17 and was college teammates with current NBA players Royce O’Neal (Utah Jazz) and Taurean Prince (Minnesota Timberwolves) as well as former NBA players Johnathan Motley and Cory Jefferson.

— 10:52 a.m. ET

Report: Knicks, Randle agree to extension

The New York Knicks continued their busy offseason on Thursday by making sure their resident All-Star stays put. Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Knicks and Randle have agreed to a four-year, $117 million extension.

Last season was a banner one for Randle on several fronts. He was a first-time All-Star, averaged career highs in points (24.1), rebounds (10.2), assists (6.0) while shooting 45.6% overall and a career-best 41.1% on 3-pointers. He was named the Kia Most Improved Player and helped the Knicks to their first playoff berth since 2011-12.

The extension for Randle comes a day after reports surfaced that the Knicks are expected to sign former All-Star guard Kemba Walker once he clears waivers. Aside from that, the Knicks also re-signed several of their own key free agents in Derrick Rose, Nerlens Noel, Taj Gibson, Reggie Bullock and Alec Burks.

— 8 a.m. ET

Reports: 76ers, Green agree to deal

Danny Green has reportedly agreed to a two-year, $20 million deal to stay in Philadelphia, according to multiple reports.

The #Sixers will keep their glue guy and veteran leader as Danny Green gets a two-year, $20-million deal to remain in Philly. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) August 5, 2021

No options on the two-year, $20M deal that will keep Danny Green with the 76ers, his agent Raymond Brothers of @RocNationSports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 5, 2021

The veteran guard was first acquired by the 76ers last season as part of a trade with the Thunder in exchange for Al Horford and Draft picks. Green, a three-time NBA champion, played a key role in Philly’s success during the regular season, averaging 9.5 points and shooting 40.5% from behind the arc.

— 12:10 a.m.

