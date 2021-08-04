Reports: Spencer Dinwiddie headed to Wizards in multi-team deal

Free agent guard Spencer Dinwiddie reportedly will join the Washington Wizards on a three-year, $62-million deal as part of a multi-team trade between the Wizards, Brooklyn Nets, San Antonio Spurs, Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers, according to multiple reports.

Washington-Brooklyn-San Antonio has been expanded to five teams, including the folding in of the Indiana-Lakers draft night trades with Wizards, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/lSGZMjNS7L — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 4, 2021

The Wizards are sending a second-round pick and a draft swap to Brooklyn to acquire Spencer Dinwiddie, pairing All-NBA star Bradley Beal and Dinwiddie in the Washington backcourt, sources said. https://t.co/M89YomQL8D — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 4, 2021

The Nets reportedly will receive a 2024 second round pick and a 2025 Draft swap with Washington in exchange for Dinwiddie. The Spurs will receive forward Chandler Hutchison and a 2022 second round pick from Washington as part of the deal. The draft night trades between the Wizards, Pacers and Lakers will be combined into this deal, which can become official after Aug. 6.

Here are the complete details of the reported deal:

• Wizards receive: Spencer Dinwiddie, Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell, Aaron Holiday, Isaiah Todd (31st overall pick)

• Lakers receive: Russell Westbrook

• Nets receive: 2024 second round pick, 2025 pick swap with Wizards

• Spurs receive: Chandler Hutchison, future second round pick

• Pacers receive: Isaiah Jackson (22nd overall pick)

Dinwiddie played only three games last season after suffering partially torn ACL. During the 2019-20 season, he averaged career-highs for points (20.6) and assists (6.8).

Hutchison, a 25-year-old forward, was selected with the 22nd overall pick by the Chicago Bulls in the 2018 draft. He played two seasons with Chicago before being traded last season to Washington, where he averaged 5.2 points and 3.2 rebounds over 18 games.