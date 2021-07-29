2021 NBA Draft
Every reported trade from 2021 NBA Draft
Keep track of all the reported deals from Draft night, including Russell Westbrook to the Lakers.
From NBA.com News Services
- See below for NBA.com’s tracking of all the reported deals that occur during the 2021 NBA Draft.
- Once a trade is confirmed as official, the details can be found on the official 2021 NBA Draft Trade Tracker.
> Reported Trades From 2021 NBA Draft:
• Reports: Lakers acquire Westbrook from Wizards in blockbuster deal
• Reports: Wolves send Rubio to Cavs for Prince, future pick
• Reports: Suns to acquire Shamet from Nets for Carter, 29th pick
• Reports: Pistons trade Plumlee, 37th pick to Hornets for 57th pick
• Reports: Pacers send Holiday to Wizards for No. 22 pick
• Reports: Jazz trade No. 30 pick to Grizzlies for No. 40 pick, future picks