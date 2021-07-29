2021 NBA Draft

Every reported trade from 2021 NBA Draft

Keep track of all the reported deals from Draft night, including Russell Westbrook to the Lakers.

From NBA.com News Services

Westbrook traded to Lakers in Draft Night deal

NBA TV breaks down the reported blockbuster Draft night trade that sends Russell Westbrook to the Lakers.

  • See below for NBA.com’s tracking of all the reported deals that occur during the 2021 NBA Draft.
  • Once a trade is confirmed as official, the details can be found on the official 2021 NBA Draft Trade Tracker.

> Reported Trades From 2021 NBA Draft:

Reports: Lakers acquire Westbrook from Wizards in blockbuster deal

Reports: Wolves send Rubio to Cavs for Prince, future pick

Reports: Suns to acquire Shamet from Nets for Carter, 29th pick

Reports: Pistons trade Plumlee, 37th pick to Hornets for 57th pick

Reports: Pacers send Holiday to Wizards for No. 22 pick

• Reports: Jazz trade No. 30 pick to Grizzlies for No. 40 pick, future picks

Reports: Pelicans deal 51st pick to Clippers

