Report: Phoenix Suns to acquire Landry Shamet from Brooklyn Nets

Phoenix is reportedly not content to sit on its laurels after the franchise’s first Finals run in 28 years. Per multiple reports, the Suns will acquire Landry Shamet from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for backup guard Jevon Carter and the 29th pick of the 2021 Draft.

Brooklyn has traded guard Landry Shamet to Phoenix for Jevon Carter and the 29th pick in tonight's draft, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 29, 2021

Brooklyn has agreed in principle to acquire the draft rights to Day'Ron Sharpe. Welcome to BK, @dayron_sharpe 🙌 pic.twitter.com/LJzJj9l0hz — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) July 30, 2021

The Suns selected Day’Ron Sharpe with the 29th overall pick in Thursday night’s Draft and his trade to Brooklyn was announced during the draft. Phoenix sent out a news release Thursday night confirming Sharpe had been traded to Brooklyn but saying the “planned trade has other terms and is not yet final.”

The 6-foot-4 Shamet averaged 9.3 points per game last season for Brooklyn and shot 38.7% from 3-point range and 40.8% from the field. He is expected to be Phoenix’s backup shooting guard behind Devin Booker.

Without mentioning Shamet, Phoenix general manager James Jones said he wanted to add another veteran player to a roster that made it to the NBA Finals before losing in six games to Milwaukee.

“We value experience,” Jones said. “For us coming out of the draft with a player who can contribute I think we did that in a roundabout way.”

Jones said the Suns went into the draft thinking, “How can we continue to build a team, add some experience and at the same time add some more size? We took the day to explore our options and we did something we think will benefit us in the long run.”

Sharpe earned All-ACC freshman team honors after averaging 9.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game for the Tar Heels. He shot 51.9% from the floor and tied for the team lead with 26 blocks.

Shamet, 23, will be joining his fourth team in four seasons. He was drafted by Philadelphia and has played for the Los Angeles Clippers and Brooklyn. Shamet has a connection with Suns coach Monty Williams, who was an assistant with the Sixers during the 2018-19 season.

Shamet has one year and $3.8 million remaining on his rookie deal and will become a restricted free agent after next season. He is eligible to sign an extension starting Aug. 6.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.