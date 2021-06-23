2021 NBA Draft
Detroit Pistons win 2021 NBA Draft Lottery
The Pistons jump up one selection, while the Cavaliers, Raptors and Magic round out the top 5 picks.
Official release
NEW YORK — The Detroit Pistons tonight won NBA Draft Lottery 2021 presented by State Farm®, which was conducted at the NBA office in Secaucus, New Jersey. The Pistons will have the first overall pick in NBA Draft 2021 presented by State Farm, which will be held on Thursday, July 29.
Below are the results from NBA Draft Lottery 2021 presented by State Farm:
1. Detroit
2. Houston
3. Cleveland
4. Toronto
5. Orlando
6. Oklahoma City
7. Golden State (from Minnesota)
8. Orlando (from Chicago)
9. Sacramento
10. New Orleans
11. Charlotte
12. San Antonio
13. Indiana
14. Golden State