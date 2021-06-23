Detroit Pistons win 2021 NBA Draft Lottery

NEW YORK — The Detroit Pistons tonight won NBA Draft Lottery 2021 presented by State Farm®, which was conducted at the NBA office in Secaucus, New Jersey. The Pistons will have the first overall pick in NBA Draft 2021 presented by State Farm, which will be held on Thursday, July 29.

Below are the results from NBA Draft Lottery 2021 presented by State Farm:

1. Detroit

2. Houston

3. Cleveland

4. Toronto

5. Orlando

6. Oklahoma City

7. Golden State (from Minnesota)

8. Orlando (from Chicago)

9. Sacramento

10. New Orleans

11. Charlotte

12. San Antonio

13. Indiana

14. Golden State

