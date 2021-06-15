2021 NBA Draft
NBA announces participants in 2021 Microsoft Surface Draft combine
The combine will be held from June 21-27 in Chicago, with 69 players expected to attend.
Official release
NEW YORK – The NBA announced today that 69 players are expected to attend the Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine 2021, which will be held June 21-27 at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago.
The Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine 2021 is an important step in the draft process for NBA prospects, leading up to NBA Draft 2021 presented by State Farm on July 29. Players will conduct interviews with NBA teams and participate in five-on-five games, shooting and strength and agility drills June 22-25. ESPN2 (June 24) and ESPNU (June 25) will provide coverage of the five-on-five games from 3-7 p.m. ET each day.
A select number of standout players from the 2021 NBA G League Elite Camp, which takes place June 19-21 at Wintrust Arena, will be invited to participate in the Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine 2021.
Below is a list of expected attendees for the Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine 2021.
|Player
|School/Club
|Player
|School/Club
|1. Max Abmas
|Oral Roberts
|36. Isaiah Livers
|Michigan
|2. Ochai Agbaji
|Kansas
|37. Makur Maker
|Howard
|3. Marcus Bagley
|Arizona State
|38. Sandro Mamukelashvili
|Seton Hall
|4. Scottie Barnes
|Florida State
|39. Tre Mann
|Florida
|5. Charles Bassey
|Western Kentucky
|40. Matthew Mayer
|Baylor
|6. Brandon Boston Jr.
|Kentucky
|41. Miles McBride
|West Virginia
|7. James Bouknight
|Connecticut
|42. Davion Mitchell
|Baylor
|8. Greg Brown III
|Texas
|43. Evan Mobley
|USC
|9. Jared Butler
|Baylor
|44. Isaiah Mobley
|USC
|10. Julian Champagnie
|St. John’s
|45. Moses Moody
|Arkansas
|11. Justin Champagnie
|Pittsburgh
|46. Trey Murphy III
|Virginia
|12. Josh Christopher
|ASU
|47. Daishen Nix
|NBA G League Ignite
|13. Sharife Cooper
|Auburn
|48. John Petty Jr.
|Alabama
|14. Ayo Dosunmu
|Illinois
|49. Yves Pons
|Tennessee
|15. David Duke Jr.
|Providence
|50. Jason Preston
|Ohio
|16. Kessler Edwards
|Pepperdine
|51. Joshua Primo
|Alabama
|17. Luka Garza
|Iowa
|52. Roko Prkacin
|Cibona (Croatia)
|18. RaiQuan Gray
|Florida State
|53. Neemias Queta
|Utah State
|19. Jalen Green
|NBA G League Ignite
|54. Austin Reaves
|Oklahoma
|20. Quentin Grimes
|Houston
|55. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
|Villanova
|21. Sam Hauser
|Virginia
|56. Terrence Shannon Jr.
|Texas Tech
|22. Aaron Henry
|Michigan State
|57. Day’Ron Sharpe
|North Carolina
|23. Ariel Hukporti
|Nevezis (Lithuania)
|58. Jericho Sims
|Texas
|24. Matthew Hurt
|Duke
|59. Jaden Springer
|Tennessee
|25. Nah’Shon Hyland
|VCU
|60. DJ Steward
|Duke
|26. Isaiah Jackson
|Kentucky
|61. Cameron Thomas
|LSU
|27. David Johnson
|Louisville
|62. JT Thor
|Auburn
|28. Jalen Johnson
|Duke
|63. Isaiah Todd
|NBA G League Ignite
|29. Keon Johnson
|Tennessee
|64. Trendon Watford
|LSU
|30. Herbert Jones
|Alabama
|65. Joe Wieskamp
|Iowa
|31. Kai Jones
|Texas
|66. Ziaire Williams
|Stanford
|32. Johnny Juzang
|UCLA
|67. McKinley Wright IV
|Colorado
|33. Corey Kispert
|Gonzaga
|68. Moses Wright
|Georgia Tech
|34. Jonathan Kuminga
|NBA G League Ignite
|69. Marcus Zegarowski
|Creighton
|35. Scottie Lewis
|Florida