NBA announces participants in 2021 Microsoft Surface Draft combine

The combine will be held from June 21-27 in Chicago, with 69 players expected to attend.

Official release

NEW YORK – The NBA announced today that 69 players are expected to attend the Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine 2021, which will be held June 21-27 at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago.

The Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine 2021 is an important step in the draft process for NBA prospects, leading up to NBA Draft 2021 presented by State Farm on July 29.   Players will conduct interviews with NBA teams and participate in five-on-five games, shooting and strength and agility drills June 22-25.  ESPN2 (June 24) and ESPNU (June 25) will provide coverage of the five-on-five games from 3-7 p.m. ET each day.

A select number of standout players from the 2021 NBA G League Elite Camp, which takes place June 19-21 at Wintrust Arena, will be invited to participate in the Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine 2021.

Below is a list of expected attendees for the Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine 2021.

Player School/Club Player School/Club
1. Max Abmas Oral Roberts 36. Isaiah Livers Michigan
2. Ochai Agbaji Kansas 37. Makur Maker Howard
3. Marcus Bagley Arizona State 38. Sandro Mamukelashvili Seton Hall
4. Scottie Barnes Florida State 39. Tre Mann Florida
5. Charles Bassey Western Kentucky 40. Matthew Mayer Baylor
6. Brandon Boston Jr. Kentucky 41. Miles McBride West Virginia
7. James Bouknight Connecticut 42. Davion Mitchell Baylor
8. Greg Brown III Texas 43. Evan Mobley USC
9. Jared Butler Baylor 44. Isaiah Mobley USC
10. Julian Champagnie St. John’s 45. Moses Moody Arkansas
11. Justin Champagnie Pittsburgh 46. Trey Murphy III Virginia
12. Josh Christopher ASU 47. Daishen Nix NBA G League Ignite
13. Sharife Cooper Auburn 48. John Petty Jr. Alabama
14. Ayo Dosunmu Illinois 49. Yves Pons Tennessee
15. David Duke Jr. Providence 50. Jason Preston Ohio
16. Kessler Edwards Pepperdine 51. Joshua Primo Alabama
17. Luka Garza Iowa 52. Roko Prkacin Cibona (Croatia)
18. RaiQuan Gray Florida State 53. Neemias Queta Utah State
19. Jalen Green NBA G League Ignite 54. Austin Reaves Oklahoma
20. Quentin Grimes Houston 55. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Villanova
21. Sam Hauser Virginia 56. Terrence Shannon Jr. Texas Tech
22. Aaron Henry Michigan State 57. Day’Ron Sharpe North Carolina
23. Ariel Hukporti Nevezis (Lithuania) 58. Jericho Sims Texas
24. Matthew Hurt Duke 59. Jaden Springer Tennessee
25. Nah’Shon Hyland VCU 60. DJ Steward Duke
26. Isaiah Jackson Kentucky 61. Cameron Thomas LSU
27. David Johnson Louisville 62. JT Thor Auburn
28. Jalen Johnson Duke 63. Isaiah Todd NBA G League Ignite
29. Keon Johnson Tennessee 64. Trendon Watford LSU
30. Herbert Jones Alabama 65. Joe Wieskamp Iowa
31. Kai Jones Texas 66. Ziaire Williams Stanford
32. Johnny Juzang UCLA 67. McKinley Wright IV Colorado
33. Corey Kispert Gonzaga 68. Moses Wright Georgia Tech
34. Jonathan Kuminga NBA G League Ignite 69. Marcus Zegarowski Creighton
35. Scottie Lewis Florida

