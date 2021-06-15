NBA announces participants in 2021 Microsoft Surface Draft combine

NEW YORK – The NBA announced today that 69 players are expected to attend the Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine 2021, which will be held June 21-27 at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago.

The Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine 2021 is an important step in the draft process for NBA prospects, leading up to NBA Draft 2021 presented by State Farm on July 29. Players will conduct interviews with NBA teams and participate in five-on-five games, shooting and strength and agility drills June 22-25. ESPN2 (June 24) and ESPNU (June 25) will provide coverage of the five-on-five games from 3-7 p.m. ET each day.

A select number of standout players from the 2021 NBA G League Elite Camp, which takes place June 19-21 at Wintrust Arena, will be invited to participate in the Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine 2021.

Below is a list of expected attendees for the Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine 2021.