Full 2021 NBA Draft order: Picks 1-60

2021 FIRST ROUND

Drawings conducted at NBA Draft Lottery 2021 presented by State Farm determined the first four picks in NBA Draft 2021 presented by State Farm. The remainder of the “Lottery teams” select in positions 5 through 14 in inverse order of their records in 2020-21 regular-season games. The NBA Draft Lottery results are:

Team Record Win% Lottery Probability 1. Detroit (from No. 2) 20-52 .278 14.0% 2. Houston (from No. 1) 17-55 .236 14.0% 3. Cleveland (from No. 5) 22-50 .306 11.5% 4. Toronto (from No. 7) 27-45 .375 7.5% 5. Orlando 21-51 .292 14.0% 6. Oklahoma City 22-50 .306 11.5% 7. Minnesota (to Golden State) 23-49 .319 9.0% 8. Chicago (to Orlando) 31-41 .431 4.5% 9. Sacramento 31-41 .431 4.5% 10. New Orleans 31-41 .431 4.5% 11. Charlotte 33-39 .458 1.8% 12. San Antonio 33-39 .458 1.7% 13. Indiana 34-38 .472 1.0% 14. Golden State 39-33 .542 0.5%

The order for the remainder of the first-round picks is as follows:

Team Record Win% 15. Washington 34-38 .472 16. Boston 36-36 .500 17. Memphis 38-34 .528 18. Miami (to Oklahoma City via the LA Clippers, Philadelphia, and Phoenix) 40-32 .556 19. New York 41-31 .569 20. Atlanta 41-31 .569 21. Dallas (to New York) 42-30 .583 22. Los Angeles Lakers 42-30 .583 23. Portland (to Houston) 42-30 .583 24. Milwaukee (to Houston) 46-26 .639 25. LA Clippers 47-25 .653 26. Denver 47-25 .653 27. Brooklyn 48-24 .667 28. Philadelphia 49-23 .681 29. Phoenix 51-21 .708 30. Utah 52-20 .722

2021 SECOND ROUND

Pick Team 31. Houston (to Milwaukee) 32. Detroit (to New York via the LA Clippers and Philadelphia) 33. Orlando 34. Oklahoma City 35. Cleveland (to New Orleans via Atlanta) 36. Minnesota (to Oklahoma City via Golden State) 37. Toronto (to Detroit via Brooklyn) 38. New Orleans (to Chicago)1 39. Sacramento 40. Chicago (to New Orleans)1 41. San Antonio 42. Charlotte (to Detroit via New York) 43. Washington (to New Orleans via Milwaukee, Cleveland, and Utah) 44. Indiana (to Brooklyn) 45. Boston 46. Memphis (to Toronto via Sacramento) 47. Golden State (to Toronto via Utah and New Orleans) 48. Miami (to Atlanta via Sacramento and Portland) 49. Atlanta (to Brooklyn) 50. New York (to Philadelphia) 51. Portland (to Memphis via Dallas, Detroit, and Cleveland) 52. Los Angeles Lakers (to Detroit via Sacramento, Houston, and Detroit) 53. Dallas (to New Orleans) 54. Milwaukee (to Indiana via Houston and Cleveland) 55. Denver (to Oklahoma City via Golden State and Philadelphia) 56. LA Clippers (to Charlotte) 57. Brooklyn (to Charlotte) 58. Philadelphia (to New York) 59. Phoenix (to Brooklyn) 60. Utah (to Indiana)

Notes: [1] Order assumes that Chicago exercises its right to swap the No. 40 pick for the No. 38 pick.

[2] Teams that finished the regular season with identical records select in the second round in inverse order of the order in which they select in the first round.