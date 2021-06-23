2021 NBA Draft
Full 2021 NBA Draft order: Picks 1-60
The Detroit Pistons win the first overall selection, and the rest of the 2021 NBA Draft falls into place.
Official release
2021 FIRST ROUND
Drawings conducted at NBA Draft Lottery 2021 presented by State Farm determined the first four picks in NBA Draft 2021 presented by State Farm. The remainder of the “Lottery teams” select in positions 5 through 14 in inverse order of their records in 2020-21 regular-season games. The NBA Draft Lottery results are:
|Team
|Record
|Win%
|Lottery Probability
|1. Detroit (from No. 2)
|20-52
|.278
|14.0%
|2. Houston (from No. 1)
|17-55
|.236
|14.0%
|3. Cleveland (from No. 5)
|22-50
|.306
|11.5%
|4. Toronto (from No. 7)
|27-45
|.375
|7.5%
|5. Orlando
|21-51
|.292
|14.0%
|6. Oklahoma City
|22-50
|.306
|11.5%
|7. Minnesota (to Golden State)
|23-49
|.319
|9.0%
|8. Chicago (to Orlando)
|31-41
|.431
|4.5%
|9. Sacramento
|31-41
|.431
|4.5%
|10. New Orleans
|31-41
|.431
|4.5%
|11. Charlotte
|33-39
|.458
|1.8%
|12. San Antonio
|33-39
|.458
|1.7%
|13. Indiana
|34-38
|.472
|1.0%
|14. Golden State
|39-33
|.542
|0.5%
The order for the remainder of the first-round picks is as follows:
|Team
|Record
|Win%
|15. Washington
|34-38
|.472
|16. Boston
|36-36
|.500
|17. Memphis
|38-34
|.528
|18. Miami (to Oklahoma City via the LA Clippers, Philadelphia, and Phoenix)
|40-32
|.556
|19. New York
|41-31
|.569
|20. Atlanta
|41-31
|.569
|21. Dallas (to New York)
|42-30
|.583
|22. Los Angeles Lakers
|42-30
|.583
|23. Portland (to Houston)
|42-30
|.583
|24. Milwaukee (to Houston)
|46-26
|.639
|25. LA Clippers
|47-25
|.653
|26. Denver
|47-25
|.653
|27. Brooklyn
|48-24
|.667
|28. Philadelphia
|49-23
|.681
|29. Phoenix
|51-21
|.708
|30. Utah
|52-20
|.722
2021 SECOND ROUND
|Pick
|Team
|31.
|Houston (to Milwaukee)
|32.
|Detroit (to New York via the LA Clippers and Philadelphia)
|33.
|Orlando
|34.
|Oklahoma City
|35.
|Cleveland (to New Orleans via Atlanta)
|36.
|Minnesota (to Oklahoma City via Golden State)
|37.
|Toronto (to Detroit via Brooklyn)
|38.
|New Orleans (to Chicago)1
|39.
|Sacramento
|40.
|Chicago (to New Orleans)1
|41.
|San Antonio
|42.
|Charlotte (to Detroit via New York)
|43.
|Washington (to New Orleans via Milwaukee, Cleveland, and Utah)
|44.
|Indiana (to Brooklyn)
|45.
|Boston
|46.
|Memphis (to Toronto via Sacramento)
|47.
|Golden State (to Toronto via Utah and New Orleans)
|48.
|Miami (to Atlanta via Sacramento and Portland)
|49.
|Atlanta (to Brooklyn)
|50.
|New York (to Philadelphia)
|51.
|Portland (to Memphis via Dallas, Detroit, and Cleveland)
|52.
|Los Angeles Lakers (to Detroit via Sacramento, Houston, and Detroit)
|53.
|Dallas (to New Orleans)
|54.
|Milwaukee (to Indiana via Houston and Cleveland)
|55.
|Denver (to Oklahoma City via Golden State and Philadelphia)
|56.
|LA Clippers (to Charlotte)
|57.
|Brooklyn (to Charlotte)
|58.
|Philadelphia (to New York)
|59.
|Phoenix (to Brooklyn)
|60.
|Utah (to Indiana)
Notes: [1] Order assumes that Chicago exercises its right to swap the No. 40 pick for the No. 38 pick.
[2] Teams that finished the regular season with identical records select in the second round in inverse order of the order in which they select in the first round.