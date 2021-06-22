Anthony Edwards, Hakeem Olajuwon among Draft Lottery team representatives

Between timeless legends, new talent, and front office pioneers, the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery tonight (8:30 ET, ESPN) will feature a wide timeline of notable basketball figures representing teams hoping to see their numeric combinations drawn for a top-four pick.

Anthony Edwards will be among those virtually attending the Lottery on behalf of their teams. The No. 1 pick of the 2020 Draft and runner-up for this season’s Kia Rookie of the Year award, Edwards averaged 19.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals for the Timberwolves.

Minnesota was one of the three teams that had a lottery-high 14% chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 lottery. It will need that luck again this year, as the Wolves’ pick would go to Golden State if it falls outside the top three, a condition included in a trade that saw the Timberwolves swap Andrew Wiggins for D’Angelo Russell in the 2019-20 season. The odds of Minnesota’s pick landing among the top three — and thereby keeping it — are 27.6%.

The Houston Rockets, owners of the league’s worst record, are tied with Detroit and Orlando for the best odds for the No. 1 pick (14%) and landing among the top four. If Houston’s pick slides to fifth — a scenario that has a 47.9% likelihood of happening — it would be conveyed to Oklahoma City as part of the trade that saw the Rockets deal Chris Paul to the Thunder for Russell Westbrook before the 2019-20 season.

To stave off that threat, Houston is invoking the good luck and history of Hakeem Olajuwon, who will represent the franchise at the Lottery. Olajuwon was the No. 1 overall pick in the historic 1984 Draft, as well as the last No. 1 overall pick before the lottery system was introduced. A Hall of Fame center and Rockets franchise icon, Olajuwon led Houston to back-to-back championships in 1994 and 1995.

Another legend set to appear at the Lottery will be basketball icon Swin Cash. A three-time WNBA champion, four-time All-Star, and member of the WNBA Top 20@20, Cash now works as the Vice President of Basketball Operations & Team Development for the New Orleans Pelicans. Cash will be hoping to see the Pelicans’ odds at a top-four pick (20.2%) come through for a franchise that has made the postseason just once since 2016.

The other team representatives include:

• 2021 Hall of Fame inductee Ben Wallace (Detroit)

• NBA forward Miles Bridges (Charlotte)

• General manager Marc Eversley (Chicago)

• General manager Koby Altman (Cleveland)

• President and COO Rick Welts (Golden State)

• Former Pacers executive Nancy Leonard (Indiana)

• G League general manager Nazr Mohammed (Oklahoma City)

• President of basketball operations Jeff Weltman (Orlando)

• General manager Monte McNair (Sacramento)

• Managing partner Peter Holt (San Antonio)

• NBA guard Fred VanVleet (Toronto)

The 2021 Draft will take place on July 29.