Ties broken for order of selection in 2021 NBA draft

The Oklahoma City Thunder (22-50) won a tiebreaker with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Chicago Bulls (31-41) won a tiebreaker with the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings. Second and third place in the tiebreaker drawings went to Sacramento and New Orleans, respectively.

The Charlotte Hornets (33-39) won a tiebreaker with the San Antonio Spurs.

The New York Knicks (41-31) won a tiebreaker with the Atlanta Hawks.

The Dallas Mavericks (42-30) won a tiebreaker with the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers. Second and third place in the tiebreaker drawings went to Los Angeles and Portland, respectively.

The LA Clippers (47-25) won a tiebreaker with the Denver Nuggets.

— Six ties among teams with identical regular-season records were broken today through random drawings to determine the order of selection for NBA Draft 2021 presented by State Farm.The drawings were conducted by NBA Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations Kiki VanDeWeghe at the NBA office in Secaucus, New Jersey. The tiebreaker process was overseen by Marc Dieli, a representative from the accounting firm of Ernst & Young. The results of the drawings:

NBA Draft Lottery 2021 presented by State Farm will be held on Tuesday, June 22 and air live on ESPN at 8:30 p.m. ET. NBA Draft 2021 presented by State Farm will take place on Thursday, July 29. Below is the order of selection for NBA Draft 2021 presented by State Farm and the probability of being awarded the first overall draft pick for teams in NBA Draft Lottery 2021 presented by State Farm.

2021 FIRST ROUND

Drawings will be conducted at NBA Draft Lottery 2021 presented by State Farm to determine the first four picks in NBA Draft 2021 presented by State Farm. The remainder of the “Lottery teams” will select in positions 5 through 14 in inverse order of their records in 2020-21 regular-season games. The teams entered in the NBA Draft Lottery and their probability of winning the Lottery are as follows:

Team Record Win% Lottery Probability Houston1 17-55 .236 14.0% Detroit 20-52 .278 14.0% Orlando 21-51 .292 14.0% Oklahoma City 22-50 .306 11.5% Cleveland 22-50 .306 11.5% Minnesota2 23-49 .319 9.0% Toronto 27-45 .375 7.5% Chicago3 31-41 .431 4.5% Sacramento 31-41 .431 4.5% New Orleans 31-41 .431 4.5% Charlotte 33-39 .458 1.8% San Antonio 33-39 .458 1.7% Indiana 34-38 .472 1.0% Golden State 39-33 .542 0.5%

The order for the remainder of the first-round picks is as follows:

Team Record Win% 15. Washington 34-38 .472 16. Boston 36-36 .500 17. Memphis 38-34 .528 18. Miami (to Oklahoma City or Houston)4 40-32 .556 19. New York 41-31 .569 20. Atlanta 41-31 .569 21. Dallas (to New York) 42-30 .583 22. Los Angeles Lakers 42-30 .583 23. Portland (to Houston) 42-30 .583 24. Milwaukee (to Houston) 46-26 .639 25. LA Clippers 47-25 .653 26. Denver 47-25 .653 27. Brooklyn 48-24 .667 28. Philadelphia 49-23 .681 29. Phoenix 51-21 .708 30. Utah 52-20 .722

1=This pick may be conveyed to Oklahoma City. 2=This pick may be conveyed to Golden State. 3=This pick may be conveyed to Orlando. 4=This pick will be conveyed to Houston via Oklahoma City, the LA Clippers, Philadelphia, and Phoenix or to Oklahoma City via the LA Clippers, Philadelphia, and Phoenix.

2021 SECOND ROUND

Pick Team 31. Houston (to Milwaukee) 32. Detroit (to New York via the LA Clippers and Philadelphia) 33. Orlando 34/35. Cleveland (to New Orleans via Atlanta) 34/35. Oklahoma City 36. Minnesota (to Oklahoma City via Golden State) 37. Toronto (to Detroit via Brooklyn) 38/39/40. New Orleans1 38/39/40. Sacramento 38/39/40. Chicago2 41/42. San Antonio 41/42. Charlotte (to Detroit via New York) 43. Washington (to New Orleans via Milwaukee, Cleveland, and Utah) 44. Indiana (to Brooklyn) 45. Boston 46. Memphis (to Toronto via Sacramento) 47. Golden State (to Toronto via Utah and New Orleans) 48. Miami (to Atlanta via Sacramento and Portland) 49. Atlanta (to Brooklyn) 50. New York (to Philadelphia) 51. Portland (to Memphis via Dallas, Detroit, and Cleveland) 52. Los Angeles Lakers (to Detroit via Sacramento, Houston, and Detroit) 53. Dallas (to New Orleans) 54. Milwaukee (to Indiana via Houston and Cleveland) 55. Denver (to Oklahoma City via Golden State and Philadelphia) 56. LA Clippers (to Charlotte) 57. Brooklyn (to Charlotte) 58. Philadelphia (to New York) 59. Phoenix (to Brooklyn) 60. Utah (to Indiana)

Notes: [1] This pick may be conveyed to Chicago. 2 This pick may be conveyed to New Orleans.

Note: Teams that finished the regular season with identical records will select in the second round in inverse order of the order in which they select in the first round. With respect to ties between Lottery teams: since the order of selection in the first round for these sets of teams may change based on the results of the Lottery, the order of selection in the second round cannot be determined until after the Lottery is conducted (on June 22, 2021).