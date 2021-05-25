2021 NBA Draft
Ties broken for order of selection in 2021 NBA draft
The tie-breaking scenarios involved 14 teams and impacts the 2021 NBA Draft lottery.
Official release
- The Oklahoma City Thunder (22-50) won a tiebreaker with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
- The Chicago Bulls (31-41) won a tiebreaker with the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings. Second and third place in the tiebreaker drawings went to Sacramento and New Orleans, respectively.
- The Charlotte Hornets (33-39) won a tiebreaker with the San Antonio Spurs.
- The New York Knicks (41-31) won a tiebreaker with the Atlanta Hawks.
- The Dallas Mavericks (42-30) won a tiebreaker with the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers. Second and third place in the tiebreaker drawings went to Los Angeles and Portland, respectively.
- The LA Clippers (47-25) won a tiebreaker with the Denver Nuggets.
NBA Draft Lottery 2021 presented by State Farm will be held on Tuesday, June 22 and air live on ESPN at 8:30 p.m. ET. NBA Draft 2021 presented by State Farm will take place on Thursday, July 29. Below is the order of selection for NBA Draft 2021 presented by State Farm and the probability of being awarded the first overall draft pick for teams in NBA Draft Lottery 2021 presented by State Farm.
2021 FIRST ROUND
Drawings will be conducted at NBA Draft Lottery 2021 presented by State Farm to determine the first four picks in NBA Draft 2021 presented by State Farm. The remainder of the “Lottery teams” will select in positions 5 through 14 in inverse order of their records in 2020-21 regular-season games. The teams entered in the NBA Draft Lottery and their probability of winning the Lottery are as follows:
|Team
|Record
|Win%
|Lottery Probability
|Houston1
|17-55
|.236
|14.0%
|Detroit
|20-52
|.278
|14.0%
|Orlando
|21-51
|.292
|14.0%
|Oklahoma City
|22-50
|.306
|11.5%
|Cleveland
|22-50
|.306
|11.5%
|Minnesota2
|23-49
|.319
|9.0%
|Toronto
|27-45
|.375
|7.5%
|Chicago3
|31-41
|.431
|4.5%
|Sacramento
|31-41
|.431
|4.5%
|New Orleans
|31-41
|.431
|4.5%
|Charlotte
|33-39
|.458
|1.8%
|San Antonio
|33-39
|.458
|1.7%
|Indiana
|34-38
|.472
|1.0%
|Golden State
|39-33
|.542
|0.5%
The order for the remainder of the first-round picks is as follows:
|Team
|Record
|Win%
|15. Washington
|34-38
|.472
|16. Boston
|36-36
|.500
|17. Memphis
|38-34
|.528
|18. Miami (to Oklahoma City or Houston)4
|40-32
|.556
|19. New York
|41-31
|.569
|20. Atlanta
|41-31
|.569
|21. Dallas (to New York)
|42-30
|.583
|22. Los Angeles Lakers
|42-30
|.583
|23. Portland (to Houston)
|42-30
|.583
|24. Milwaukee (to Houston)
|46-26
|.639
|25. LA Clippers
|47-25
|.653
|26. Denver
|47-25
|.653
|27. Brooklyn
|48-24
|.667
|28. Philadelphia
|49-23
|.681
|29. Phoenix
|51-21
|.708
|30. Utah
|52-20
|.722
1=This pick may be conveyed to Oklahoma City. 2=This pick may be conveyed to Golden State. 3=This pick may be conveyed to Orlando. 4=This pick will be conveyed to Houston via Oklahoma City, the LA Clippers, Philadelphia, and Phoenix or to Oklahoma City via the LA Clippers, Philadelphia, and Phoenix.
2021 SECOND ROUND
|Pick
|Team
|31.
|Houston (to Milwaukee)
|32.
|Detroit (to New York via the LA Clippers and Philadelphia)
|33.
|Orlando
|34/35.
|Cleveland (to New Orleans via Atlanta)
|34/35.
|Oklahoma City
|36.
|Minnesota (to Oklahoma City via Golden State)
|37.
|Toronto (to Detroit via Brooklyn)
|38/39/40.
|New Orleans1
|38/39/40.
|Sacramento
|38/39/40.
|Chicago2
|41/42.
|San Antonio
|41/42.
|Charlotte (to Detroit via New York)
|43.
|Washington (to New Orleans via Milwaukee, Cleveland, and Utah)
|44.
|Indiana (to Brooklyn)
|45.
|Boston
|46.
|Memphis (to Toronto via Sacramento)
|47.
|Golden State (to Toronto via Utah and New Orleans)
|48.
|Miami (to Atlanta via Sacramento and Portland)
|49.
|Atlanta (to Brooklyn)
|50.
|New York (to Philadelphia)
|51.
|Portland (to Memphis via Dallas, Detroit, and Cleveland)
|52.
|Los Angeles Lakers (to Detroit via Sacramento, Houston, and Detroit)
|53.
|Dallas (to New Orleans)
|54.
|Milwaukee (to Indiana via Houston and Cleveland)
|55.
|Denver (to Oklahoma City via Golden State and Philadelphia)
|56.
|LA Clippers (to Charlotte)
|57.
|Brooklyn (to Charlotte)
|58.
|Philadelphia (to New York)
|59.
|Phoenix (to Brooklyn)
|60.
|Utah (to Indiana)
Notes: [1] This pick may be conveyed to Chicago. 2 This pick may be conveyed to New Orleans.
Note: Teams that finished the regular season with identical records will select in the second round in inverse order of the order in which they select in the first round. With respect to ties between Lottery teams: since the order of selection in the first round for these sets of teams may change based on the results of the Lottery, the order of selection in the second round cannot be determined until after the Lottery is conducted (on June 22, 2021).