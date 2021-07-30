2021 NBA Draft

Wizards send No. 22 pick Isaiah Jackson to Pacers for Aaron Holiday

In addition to Holiday, Washington will receive the 31st pick from Indiana.

Aaron Holiday averaged 7.2 points and 1.9 assists over 66 games with Indiana last season.

The Washington Wizards are sending the 22nd pick Isaiah Jackson to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for guard Aaron Holiday, according to multiple reports. The Wizards will also receive the 31st pick from the Pacers who acquired the pick in a trade with the Bucks earlier in the night.

The Bucks selected 6-foot-10 forward Isaiah Todd with the No. 31 pick, who later got traded to Washington.

The Los Angeles Lakers selected Isaiah Jackson in the first round of Thursday’s NBA draft, but he wasn’t with the team for long.

The Lakers traded the rights to the 6-foot-11 forward from Kentucky to the Indiana Pacers via the Washington Wizards.

Jackson averaged 8.6 points and 6.6 rebounds for Kentucky in his lone collegiate season. Most scouts consider him to be an excellent defender because of his skills near the basket.

Holiday averaged 7.2 points and 1.9 assists with Indiana last season. The 24-year-old guard was drafted by the Pacers with the 23rd overall Draft pick in 2018.

The Wizards were originally in line to get Thursday’s No. 21 overall selection as part of a larger deal where the Lakers are acquiring All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook from Washington for Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell.

The Westbrook deal can’t be officially announced until Aug. 6, when the salary cap becomes official and teams can also begin making moves for the upcoming season. The Lakers will also receive second-round picks from the Wizards in 2024 and ’28.

