Wizards send No. 22 pick Isaiah Jackson to Pacers for Aaron Holiday

The Washington Wizards are sending the 22nd pick Isaiah Jackson to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for guard Aaron Holiday, according to multiple reports. The Wizards will also receive the 31st pick from the Pacers who acquired the pick in a trade with the Bucks earlier in the night.

The Bucks selected 6-foot-10 forward Isaiah Todd with the No. 31 pick, who later got traded to Washington.

The Los Angeles Lakers selected Isaiah Jackson in the first round of Thursday’s NBA draft, but he wasn’t with the team for long.

The Lakers traded the rights to the 6-foot-11 forward from Kentucky to the Indiana Pacers via the Washington Wizards.

We've acquired Kentucky forward Isaiah Jackson in a trade to be finalized. Welcome to Indiana, @IJackson22!#GoldOnTheClock | #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/hvqwucKIOD — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) July 30, 2021

The Milwaukee Bucks have acquired draft rights to two players in a trade with the Indiana Pacers. https://t.co/EQDw9zmLfw@johnsoncontrols | #BucksDraft pic.twitter.com/fOf0imc9ub — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 30, 2021

Wizards send No. 22 (Isaiah Jackson) to Indiana for Aaron Holiday, sources said. https://t.co/AL16Q42AFN — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 30, 2021

Wizards will receive No. 31 — along with Aaron Holiday — from Indiana too, sources said. https://t.co/C1133bFQB2 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 30, 2021

Jackson averaged 8.6 points and 6.6 rebounds for Kentucky in his lone collegiate season. Most scouts consider him to be an excellent defender because of his skills near the basket.

Holiday averaged 7.2 points and 1.9 assists with Indiana last season. The 24-year-old guard was drafted by the Pacers with the 23rd overall Draft pick in 2018.

The Wizards were originally in line to get Thursday’s No. 21 overall selection as part of a larger deal where the Lakers are acquiring All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook from Washington for Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell.

The Westbrook deal can’t be officially announced until Aug. 6, when the salary cap becomes official and teams can also begin making moves for the upcoming season. The Lakers will also receive second-round picks from the Wizards in 2024 and ’28.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

