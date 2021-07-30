Jazz trade No. 30 pick to Grizzlies

The Utah Jazz have traded the 30th overall pick to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for the 40th pick and two future second-round picks, per multiple reports.

Utah has traded No. 30 to Memphis, per source. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 30, 2021

The Grizzlies selected Santi Aldama of Spain with the 30th overall pick.

The Jazz selected Jared Butler, a 6-foot-3 guard from Baylor with that No. 40 pick, which Memphis acquired earlier from the New Orleans Pelicans. Per the Jazz, the team had agreed in principle to acquire Butler’s rights from the Grizzlies.

Butler gives Utah a quality shooter and perimeter defender. Utah traded away its first-round pick, marking the third time in six years the Jazz moved out of the first round with a Draft-night trade.

Butler gives the Jazz an experienced NBA-ready rookie who can contribute to the team’s backcourt right away.

“He’s had a great career and he’s been playing at the highest level for a long time,” Utah GM Justin Zanik said.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

