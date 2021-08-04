NBA Offseason 2021: Aug. 4 roundup

Keep track of all the latest NBA free agency news and reports as the 2021 NBA free agent period continues. (Team-by-team looks at every reported deal can be found here.)

Here are the top headlines so far:

• Reports: Walker getting bought out, will head to Knicks

• Hawks, Collins reportedly agree to 5-year deal

• Report: Wizards land Dinwiddie in multi-team deal

• Oladipo, Heat reportedly reach deal

• Reports: Warriors trade Paschall to Jazz

• Reports: Kanter headed back to Celtics

• Magic, Wagner reportedly reach deal

• Reports: 76ers, Green agree to deal

• Forbes reportedly returning to Spurs

• Reports: Kings, Davis agree to deal

• Neto reportedly re-signs with Wizards

• Reports: Pistons re-sign Lee

• Bulls, center Bradley reportedly reach deal

Reports: 76ers, Green agree to deal

Danny Green has reportedly agreed to a two-year, $20 million deal to stay in Philadelphia, according to multiple reports.

UFA Danny Green (@DGreen_14 ) has agreed to return to the Philadelphia 76ers on a 2-year/$20M deal. Green shot 40% from 3 this season on 6.3 attempts. Green had 1.3 SPG (t-career best) and 0.8 BPG after playing in 69 of 72 regular season games. — Harrison Sanford (@HarrisonSanford) August 5, 2021

No options on the two-year, $20M deal that will keep Danny Green with the 76ers, his agent Raymond Brothers of @RocNationSports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 5, 2021

The veteran guard was first acquired by the 76ers last season as part of a trade with the Thunder in exchange for Al Horford and Draft picks. Green, a three-time NBA champion, played a key role in Philly’s success during the regular season, averaging 9.5 points and shooting 40.5% from behind the arc.

He played in eight games during the 76ers playoff run but was sidelined after suffering a right calf strain in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Hawks.

— 12:10 a.m. (August 5)

Neto reportedly re-signs with Wizards

The Wizards are keeping guard Raul Neto, according to Shams Charania of the Athletic. Specifics of the deal are not known at this time, but Washington was pleased with the veteran point guard after signing him last season.

The 29-year-old from Brazil averaged a career-best 8.7 points and 2.4 rebounds per game in the regular season. Neto scored 14 points total in two play-in games, helping the Wizards secure the No. 8 seed in the East.

— 8:40 p.m.

Reports: Pistons re-sign Lee

Saben Lee and the Detroit Pistons have reportedly agreed to a three-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The former second-round Draft pick spent his 2020-21 rookie season in Detroit, averaging 5.6 points and 3.6 assists in 16.3 minutes per game in 48 games.

The young guard showed strong promise as a passer. Last season, Lee was third on the team in total assists, behind Mason Plumlee and Delon Wright.

— 7:26 p.m.

Reports: Wizards land Dinwiddie in multi-team deal

The Washington Wizards will ink Spencer Dinwiddie to a three-year, $62 million contract via sign-and-trade, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The sign-and-trade has reportedly been expanded to five teams, including the Brooklyn Nets, San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers. The 28-year-old Dinwiddie was limited to three games last season because of a torn ACL in his right knee, but averaged a career-high 20.6 points and 6.8 rebounds the season prior.

> More on this reported deal

— 6:00 p.m.

Reports: Warriors trade Paschall to Jazz

Former second-round Draft pick Eric Paschall is reportedly moving on from Golden State. The Warriors traded Paschall to the Utah Jazz for a protected future second-round pick, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Paschall, who unites with childhood friend Donovan Mitchell in Utah, averaged 9.5 points through 40 appearances last season. The pick headed to the Warriors is a 2026 second-rounder and top-42 protected, according to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater.

> More on this reported deal

— 4:57 p.m.

Reports: Kings, guard Davis agree to deal

The Sacramento Kings liked what they saw from Terence Davis after trading for him last season. Per multiple reports, the Kings and Davis have agreed on a two-year pact that will allow him to further develop in Sacramento.

The Toronto Raptors traded Davis for a 2021 second-round pick, and Davis quickly took flight with the Kings. In 27 games off the bench, he averaged 11.1 points and 3.3 rebounds while hitting 37.2% of his 3-pointers — stats that were much better than what he posted in Toronto (6.9 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 36.1% on 3-pointers).

— 2:01 p.m.

Oladipo reportedly returning to Heat

Former All-Star swingman Victor Oladipo will get another chance to show the Heat what he can do. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Oladipo and the Heat have agreed to a deal, but the terms of it are currently unknown.

Oladipo will eye 2022 free agency to return to the market and sign a big contract once he's fully healthy. Miami will retain Oladipo's Bird Rights, allowing them to find the means to sign him again next offseason. https://t.co/IRPUndKXgj — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 4, 2021

The Heat landed Oladipo last season in a trade with the Houston Rockets, but he appeared in just four games in Miami. He had long wanted to play for the Heat but needed surgery on his right quadriceps tendon in early May.

Prior to joining Miami, the 29-year-old guard played 9 games for Indiana and 20 games for Houston this season.

> More on this reported deal

— 1:32 p.m. ET

Report: Kanter headed back to Boston

Enes Kanter is returning to the Boston Celtics on a reported one-year deal, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic. This will mark Kanter’s second stop off with the Celtics in his career.

Free agent center Enes Kanter has agreed to a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Kanter returns to Boston to compete in the Eastern Conference title race. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 4, 2021

Kanter played for Boston in 2019-20, averaging 8.1 points and 7.4 rebounds and was ultimately traded to Portland in 2020 as part of a three-team deal. His 2020-21 campaign with Portland marked his second stint in three seasons with the Blazers and he averaged 11.2 ppg and 11.0 rpg. Kanter helped keep Portland afloat in the middle after Zach Collins was lost for the season and Jusuf Nurkic worked to recover from an injury suffered early in 2020-21.

— 11:57 a.m. ET

Bulls, Bradley reportedly reach deal

The Chicago Bulls are active in free agency for the third straight day, reaching a reported agreement with center Tony Bradley. Per reports, he has reached a short-term deal with the Bulls.

minimum deal for Bradley. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 4, 2021

Sources: Tony Bradley gets a player option on second year. https://t.co/psXdXKFnD4 — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 4, 2021

Picked No. 28 in the 2017 Draft, Bradley started last season with the Philadelphia 76ers before being dealt to the Oklahoma City Thunder in a three-team deal. Overall, he averaged 7.1 points and 5.7 rebounds per game in 2020-21, both of which were career highs.

— 11:18 a.m. ET

Magic, Wagner reportedly reach deal

The Orlando Magic drafted Franz Wagner a few weeks ago. Now, they’re apparently making sure the rookie has a familiar face in Orlando. The Magic and his brother, Mo Wagner, have reached a deal, per Josh Robbins of The Athletic.

Wagner was traded to the Magic last season and took off in Orlando, averaging 11 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game in 11 games (10 starts). The big man showed a solid 3-point stroke (37.2% in his time with Orlando) and is a part of the Magic’s future as they continue their rebuild.

— 10:54 a.m. ET

Reports: Walker finalizing buyout from Thunder

Former All-Star guard Kemba Walker is reportedly parting ways with the Thunder before ever playing a game for them. Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Walker is finalizing a buyout from Oklahoma City and will be signed by his hometown New York Knicks.

Kemba Walker plans an MSG homecoming with the Knicks pic.twitter.com/NB7hIfmiw6 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 4, 2021

Kemba Walker is finalizing a contract buyout with the Thunder and the New York Knicks will sign the four-time NBA All-Star as a free agent, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 4, 2021

Walker, 31, was guaranteed more than $73 million over the next two seasons. But after helping the Celtics reach the Eastern Conference finals in the NBA bubble last season the four-time All-Star was limited by knee injuries to 43 games in 2021; he missed the last two games of the first-round playoff loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

He was acquired by the Thunder in mid-June in a trade that brought Al Horford back to the Celtics.

> More on this reported news

— 10:04 a.m. ET

Hawks’ Collins reportedly staying put

The Atlanta Hawks have secured their young power forward for years to come, it seems. Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta-Journal Constitution, John Collins and the Hawks have agreed to a five-year, $125 million deal that includes a player option.

From the 19th overall pick in the 2017 draft to a centerpiece power forward on the Eastern Conference finalists this season, a remarkable rise to this contract for Collins. https://t.co/qZT0Ir9dmR — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 4, 2021

John Collins, the longest-tenured Hawk, is staying put in Atlanta.https://t.co/5uxh5uMh8Z — Sarah K. Spencer (@sarah_k_spence) August 4, 2021

Last season, Collins averaged 17.6 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Hawks and opted to pass on an extension before the 2020-21 season began. That moved paid off as he played an instrumental role in Atlanta reaching its first Eastern Conference finals since 2015.

Earlier this offseason, the Hawks further secured the core of their team by agreeing to a maximum contract extension with All-Star guard Trae Young. Those moves, coupled with Atlanta’s promising young core of Clint Capela, Kevin Huerter and others in the fold make the Hawks a serious threat in the East for years to come.

> More on this reported deal

— 9:52 a.m. ET

Forbes reportedly returning to Spurs

Bryn Forbes will reportedly be returning for a second tour of duty in San Antonio, leaving the defending champion Bucks in favor of a contract with the Spurs per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Forbes averaged 10.0 points and shot 45.2% on 3-pointers in 70 appearances for the Bucks this season as they secured their first title in 50 years. He spent his previous four NBA seasons with the Spurs, averaging 11.2 and 11.8 points over the final two campaigns.

Free agent guard Bryn Forbes has agreed to a deal with the Spurs, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Forbes returns to San Antonio. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 4, 2021

— 1:55 a.m. ET

If you missed them, here are the key reported deals from Aug. 3:

