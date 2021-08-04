Reports: Jazz acquire Eric Paschall in trade with Warriors

The Utah Jazz have acquired forward Eric Paschall in a trade with the Golden State Warriors, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Golden State has traded F Eric Paschall to the Utah Jazz for a protected future second round pick, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 4, 2021

Source: The Warriors are receiving a Memphis 2026 second rounder, top-42 protected, from Utah in the Eric Paschall deal. It clears up a needed roster spot. Paschall wanted to unite with childhood friend Donovan Mitchell with the Jazz. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) August 4, 2021

The Warriors reportedly will receive a protected future second round pick from the Jazz in exchange for Paschall.

The 24-year-old forward has averaged 12.2 points and 4.0 rebounds over his first two seasons in the NBA. He was selected by Golden State with the 41st overall pick in the 2019 draft.

He will join childhood friend Donovan Mitchell in Utah. The two lived near each other while growing up in New York and played on traveling teams together before beginning their collegiate basketball careers.