Reports: Jazz acquire Eric Paschall in trade with Warriors

Golden State reportedly will receive a future second round pick in the deal with Utah.

From NBA.com News Services

Eric Paschall averaged 12.2 points and 4.0 rebounds over his first two seasons with Golden State.

The Utah Jazz have acquired forward Eric Paschall in a trade with the Golden State Warriors, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Warriors reportedly will receive a protected future second round pick from the Jazz in exchange for Paschall.

The 24-year-old forward has averaged 12.2 points and 4.0 rebounds over his first two seasons in the NBA. He was selected by Golden State with the 41st overall pick in the 2019 draft.

He will join childhood friend Donovan Mitchell in Utah. The two lived near each other while growing up in New York and played on traveling teams together before beginning their collegiate basketball careers.

