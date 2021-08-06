Hornets officially sign Kelly Oubre Jr.

Free agent swingman Kelly Oubre Jr. has officially signed with the Charlotte Hornets, the team announced Saturday.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Oubre’s contract will reportedly be worth more than $26 million over two years.

A six-year NBA veteran, Oubre has also had stops in Washington, Toronto and Phoenix.

Oubre played in 252 games over his first four seasons with the Wizards before being traded in 2018 to Phoenix, where he began to flourish. He averaged 18.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game in his first season with the Suns while shooting a career-best 35.2% from beyond the arc.

He was traded to the Warriors last November as Golden State tried to the fill the void of Klay Thompson, who tore his Achilles.

Oubre averaged 15.4 points and 6.0 rebounds per game in 2020-21, but shot just 31.6% from 3-point range. He started 50 of 55 games but missed 15 game down the stretch due to a wrist injury. He is a 32.6% career 3-point shooter.

The 6-foot-7, 203-pound Oubre could serve as a backup to Gordon Hayward.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.