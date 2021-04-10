Top Stories
Khem Birch signs with Toronto Raptors after clearing waivers
The Montreal native agreed to a buyout with the Orlando Magic to find a team that would give him more playing time.
Official release
The Toronto Raptors announced Saturday they have signed center Khem Birch. Per team policy, financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Birch, 6-foot-9, 230 pounds, averaged career highs of 5.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 19.8 minutes in 48 games (five starts) with the Orlando Magic this season. He shot .450 (94-209) from the floor and scored in double figures five times, which included three double-doubles.
Welcome to the family, @Khem_Birch 🇨🇦
Details » https://t.co/5eYEdYfrTC pic.twitter.com/bp0lJ36dzc
— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) April 10, 2021
A native of Montreal, Quebec, Birch is averaging 4.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 16.5 minutes in 188 career games (30 starts) during four seasons in Orlando (2017-21). After going undrafted in 2014, Birch played with Sioux Falls of the NBA G League (2014-15) and overseas in Turkey (2015-16) and Greece (2016-17) prior to signing with the Magic as a free agent in the summer of 2017.
Birch played collegiately at the University of Pittsburgh (2011-12) and UNLV (2012-14) where he was named Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year back-to-back seasons. On the international stage, Birch represented Canada at the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China. He was also a member of Canada’s U-18 National Team that captured a bronze medal at the 2010 FIBA Americas Under-18 Championship.