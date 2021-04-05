Power Rankings, Week 16: Play-In races heating up in East, West

For the last couple of months, there’s been a thought, inferred but not explicitly written in this space, that the struggling Eastern Conference teams that were good last season — Boston, Miami and Toronto — would eventually rise and settle into the No. 4, 5 and 6 seeds (in some order) behind the conference’s top three teams.

The Celtics certainly lost a huge piece this offseason when Gordon Hayward went to Charlotte. The Heat lost Jae Crowder from last year’s playoff rotation and dealt with injuries and COVID-related absences early in the season. The Raptors lost to more players from their championship core and had their own battle with COVID. But most of what made those teams great last season was still there. And the rest of the Eastern Conference wasn’t exactly taking advantage of the struggles in Boston, Miami and Tampa.

But here we are in April and those No. 4, 5 and 6 seeds are still very much up for grabs. The Heat have won four straight games to climb into fifth, and maybe this is them finding their rhythm. But they made this move a month ago before losing six straight. The Celtics haven’t been as streaky, but have also teased with some quality wins. The Raptors, meanwhile, just can’t win close games, now 19-30 with a positive point differential.

The Atlanta Hawks (12-4 since March 1), Charlotte Hornets (seemingly bound for a slide with Gordon Hayward’s foot injury), and New York Knicks (with a difficult remaining schedule) are all in the mix, but not as proven as the teams that fought for the conference title last year.

The East has three clear favorites, but there are three more seats at the table. Who wants ’em?

Plus-Minus Players of the Week

Teams of the Week

Make It Last Forever: Dallas (4-0) — With the Lakers’ slide, the Mavs have a real shot at a top-six seed in the West..

Cleveland (0-3) — Bad offense gets worse.

East vs. West

Schedule strength through Week 15

Toughest: 1. Minnesota, 2. Dallas, 3. Washington

1. Minnesota, 2. Dallas, 3. Washington Easiest: 1. Phoenix, 2. Portland, 3. New York

1. Phoenix, 2. Portland, 3. New York Schedule strength is based on cumulative opponent record, and adjusted for home vs. away and days of rest before a game.

Movement in the Rankings

High jumps of the week: Miami (+8), Four teams (+4)

Miami (+8), Four teams (+4) Free falls of the week: Cleveland (-5), Four teams (-4)

Week 16 Team to Watch

Utah — The Jazz have eight games remaining against the other nine teams that are more than two games over .500, and three of those eight games are in the next four days. A two-game trip takes them through Dallas on Monday and Phoenix on Wednesday. They’re home (where they’ve won 22 straight) to play the Blazers on Thursday, but it’s the second game of a back-to-back. They’ll finish the week with a visit from the Kings on Saturday.

Previous Power Rankings

Stats Key

Pace: Possessions per 48 minutes (League Rank)

OffRtg: Points scored per 100 possessions (League Rank)

DefRtg: Points allowed per 100 possessions (League Rank)

NetRtg: Point differential per 100 possessions (League Rank)

The league has averaged 99.7 possessions (per team) per 48 minutes and 111.3 points scored per 100 possessions this season.

