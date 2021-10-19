Sacramento Kings Celebrate Opening Night with Grammy Nominated, Platinum Selling Singer and Songwriter Montell Jordan

Montell Jordan to Meet with Local Mentors Pre-Game in a Studio Session Presented by Arden Fair, Perform National Anthem and at Halftime

Today, the Sacramento Kings announced Grammy nominated, platinum selling singer and songwriter Montell Jordan will be performing the National Anthem and at halftime for the team’s Opening Night, Friday, October 22, when they host the Utah Jazz. Jordan will also be on hand to participate in a pre-game studio session presented by Arden Fair with local mentors to celebrate their commitment to local youth. Additionally, in celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the NBA, all fans in attendance will receive a free commemorative t-shirt, courtesy of Kaiser Permanente.

“Following a successful summer league and pre-season, we are thrilled to be back in action here at Golden 1 Center, welcoming back the best fans during the 75th anniversary of the NBA,” said Sacramento Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart. “We are also tremendously excited to have Montell Jordan with us to tip off the season and to help celebrate community youth advocates and leaders who tirelessly show up for our young people each and every day.”

Montell Jordan is a pastor, singer, songwriter and record producer best known for his hit 1995 single “This Is How We Do It.” The single reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and remained there for seven consecutive weeks. Jordan’s first album went platinum, mainly due to the significant success of the catchy single, selling over a million copies. On Opening Night, Jordan will not only be the halftime performer but will be singing the National Anthem as well. Prior to tip-off, Jordan will sit down with local youth mentors and advocates in Golden 1 Center’s Music Recording Studio to discuss his journey and passion and celebrate their dedication and work in our community. Participating mentors will include individuals associated with the Black Youth Leadership Project, Breakthrough, College Track, Cristo Rey High School Sacramento, Improve Your Tomorrow, Teen Success Inc., The SACTO Foundation and San Juan Education Foundation.

"I’m so honored and excited to be joining the Sacramento Kings organization, my brother and new Assistant Coach, Doug Christie, and the Studio Session with mentors on Opening Night!" said Recording Artist Montell Jordan. "Sacramento does it like nobody does!"

Coming off of an NBA Summer League championship and an undefeated preseason, Opening Night will be the highly anticipated regular-season debut of rookie guard Davion Mitchell at Golden 1 Center.

Prior to the start of the season, the Kings unveiled their new patch partner, Dialpad, which appears on the left front strap of player jerseys. Through this partnership, the Kings and Dialpad will co-develop meaningful community impact programming that empowers the next generation with technology, learning and innovation. Additionally, the team announced a new community impact program, “Sacramento Kings Community Starting 5 Presented by Quick Quack Car Wash,” which will launch during the Home Opener, designed to amplify the work of five local nonprofits.

Health and safety protocols for entry to the arena can be found at Kings.com/HealthandSafety.