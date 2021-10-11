Kings and Quick Quack Car Wash Launch Community Impact Program to Amplify Local Nonprofits

Today, the Sacramento Kings and Quick Quack Car Wash announced a newly established community impact program designed to amplify the work of five local nonprofits, leveraging both organizations platforms to increase exposure and charitable donations. “Sacramento Kings Community Starting 5 Presented by Quick Quack Car Wash” will launch during the Kings 2021-22 Season Home Opener on October 22 when the team takes on the Utah Jazz.

“Our local nonprofits provide tremendous support and meaningful resources to our community, and we are proud to partner with Quick Quack Car Wash to not only recognize them but bring awareness to their work and mission,” said Sacramento Kings Chief Operating Officer Matina Kolokotronis. “The dynamic organizations that make up the Sacramento Kings Community Starting 5 have shown an unwavering commitment to the betterment of our region.”

“Our partnership with the Sacramento Kings fosters the efforts of our mission and helps us give back to our communities,” said Quick Quack Car Wash Northern California Marketing Leader Courtney Hardy-Wagner. “We are honored to be part of a program that will support the contributions of these nonprofits.”

The nonprofits were selected based on established criteria representing the Kings and Quick Quack’s core values. The criteria included attendance to the annual Kings Do Good Summit, holding a 501(c)3 status with good standing and commitment to at least one of the Kings Foundation focus areas, education, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and health.

The 2021-22 Sacramento Kings Community Starting 5 are as follows:

Sacramento Kings Community Starting 5 nonprofits will receive direct donations from the Kings Foundation, in-game video content, fan kiosks on the concourse, and exposure via the team’s social channels.