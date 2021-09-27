Kings and Dialpad Announce Multi-Year Jersey Patch Partnership and Commitment to Bridge the Digital Divide

Launches Sweepstakes for Autographed Jerseys and Premium Tickets to Kings Opening Night

Collaboration to Empower 200 Young People Through Digital Literacy and Entrepreneur Leadership

Connects Local and Global Fans with the Team Via Conferencing Technology

Today, the Sacramento Kings announced a multi-year jersey patch partnership with Dialpad, the world’s most advanced business communications company. Beginning today, Dialpad’s logo will appear on the left front strap of player jerseys. Dialpad and the Kings are focused on bridging the digital divide and will co-develop meaningful community impact programming that empowers the next generation with technology, learning and innovation. As the Official Communications Provider of the Sacramento Kings, Dialpad offers a suite of products that includes voice, video meetings, messaging, and contact center technology, enabling organizations to stay connected – from anywhere in the world.

“Sports has the power to bring people together, to connect on shared goals and to work together to make the world a better place. Dialpad shares these ideals and we’re excited to partner with them to connect fans and improve our community,” said Sacramento Kings Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadivé. “Using their transformational technology, we’ll address digital barriers and expand our shared commitment to educate and empower young leaders. We understand that digital transformation in the nonprofit sector is critical, and the right technology will unlock new opportunities and create greater impact.”

“This partnership embodies Dialpad’s mission and vision to Do the Right Thing. Together, we'll connect people through technology, community and the love of the game,” said Dialpad Co-Founder and CEO Craig Walker. “As a native to Northern California, I am incredibly pleased and humbled that this partnership will bring the Sacramento community closer together, both on and off the court. Dialpad has a growing employee base in the region and we are thrilled our work with the Kings will make a lasting, positive impact throughout the Sacramento community in addition to helping local entrepreneurs and minority-owned businesses grow and succeed.”

Today, during the Kings Media Day, lucky fans will have an opportunity to talk with current players via Dialpad Meetings, the company’s conferencing platform. Also launching today, fans can enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win custom jerseys and courtside seats at the Kings opening night game when the team takes on Utah Jazz on October 22. To enter the sweepstakes, fans can visit Kings.com/OpeningNight. And throughout the season, the team will utilize Dialpad technology in-game to unite the Kings global fanbase.

Through this partnership, Dialpad and the Kings will also deeply invest in the Sacramento community and support groups that are committed to closing the digital divide and removing barriers. As part of Team Up for Change, a Kings-led social justice initiative with the goal of uniting, inspiring and activating NBA and WNBA teams and communities in the pursuit of equity, Dialpad and the team will launch “The Huddle Lab,” with one community partner over the next three years, for a total of three labs. The Huddle Lab will be a technology room for afterschool programs and will include computers, software, and TVs with the goal of encouraging and empowering the next generation of young entrepreneurs. In line with the Sacramento Kings Capitalize program, an annual crowdsourced startup competition for local entrepreneurs, Dialpad and the team will empower 200 young people, between the ages of 14-22, through digital literacy and entrepreneur leadership programs. Select youth will have the opportunity to engage with Dialpad, Sacramento Kings and NBA executives while learning about careers in technology, sports and entertainment in hopes of inspiring the next generation of content creators, technology mavens and community leaders. These efforts include mentoring and digital literacy development for both youth and their parents/ guardians. And aligning with the Kings Season of Doing Good, the collaboration will donate over $1 million of business communications services to local nonprofits in the Sacramento area to ensure the organizations have the tools they need for success.

