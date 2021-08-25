Everything you need to know about the NBA's 75th Anniversary Season

The NBA’s milestone 75th Anniversary Season will be a celebration that lasts throughout the 2021-22 campaign. The landmark season will be commemorated as “NBA 75” and will soon feature a list of the 75 greatest players in league history.

NBA 75 is a culmination of transcendent players, extraordinary moments, and remarkable teams. An homage to exceptional talents and unforgettable flashes in time. NBA 75 celebrates 75 years of greatness.

In anticipation of the NBA’s 2021-22 season and the celebrations therein, here are some common questions and answers about everything to come.

Q: What is NBA 75?

In order to celebrate the NBA’s milestone 75th Anniversary Season, the NBA will honor its historic legacy throughout the 2021-22 season. This massive NBA 75 landmark will pay tribute to generations of basketball fans around the world, as well as current and former players and coaches. Throughout the season, the league will continue its decades-long legacy of supporting the communities where the NBA family lives, works and plays and by improving lives through the game of basketball.

Q: Will there be a 75th Anniversary team?

Yes, the unveil of the NBA’s 75 greatest players in league history will occur this October. The NBA will have more details in the near future.

Q: Who votes on the 75th Anniversary team?

A blue-ribbon panel of media, current and former players, coaches, general managers, and team executives will select a new 75th Anniversary Team.

Q: Will there be any special games dedicated to NBA 75?

Yes, throughout the season, the league will feature NBA 75 Classic Matchups to celebrate the teams, players, coaches and moments that have defined 75 years of NBA basketball.

• NBA TV will present a matchup between the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors on Monday, Nov. 1 (7:30 p.m. ET), marking the 75th anniversary of the league’s first regular-season game, which was played between the Knicks and Toronto Huskies on Nov. 1, 1946.

• The three franchises that have played in every NBA season – the Knicks, Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors (who began as the Philadelphia Warriors) – will face each other across three nationally televised games during a five-day stretch in December: Warriors at Knicks on Tuesday, Dec. 14 (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT); Warriors at Celtics on Friday, Dec. 17 (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN); and Knicks at Celtics on Saturday, Dec. 18 (8:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV).

• On Friday, Jan. 7, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Atlanta Hawks on ESPN (10 p.m. ET). The matchup will take place 50 years to the day (Jan. 7, 1972) that the Lakers defeated Atlanta for their 33rd straight victory, which remains the longest winning streak in NBA history.

Q: Is there a new NBA 75 logo?

The commemorative NBA 75th Anniversary Season logo, which will appear throughout the 2021-22 season on courts and official NBA merchandise, inside arenas and in original broadcast, digital and social media content.

The new logo is a fresh take on the league’s iconic Logoman identity, based in the classic 75th Anniversary symbol – the diamond.

Q: Will there be any new uniforms during the 75th Anniversary season?

Nike will release new Classic Edition and City Edition uniforms across the league which will feature the NBA Logoman inside a diamond.

New Era will also integrate the 75th diamond embellishment on its 2021 NBA Draft and Tip Off Edition caps.

Q: How will the 75th Anniversary factor into other things?

Further initiatives include diamond on-court elements, Wilson as the new game ball partner, and integration around marquee events such as NBA All-Star 2022 in Cleveland and the NBA Draft.