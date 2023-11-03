"Proud of the Fight" | 5 Things to Know Following Utah's Loss to the Magic

With the odds against them on the second end of a back-to-back against a well-rested Magic team, Utah overcame a double-digit deficit in the third quarter to take a one-point lead with 20 seconds left.

However, the Jazz ran out of steam and fell 115-113 to Orlando on Thursday night.

"A very hard-fought game on the second night of a back-to-back," head coach Will Hardy said. "I never question the effort of the players in the locker room, they played really hard. This is a part of the growth our team is seeking, to win ugly. … I was proud of the fight."

Here are five things to know following the loss.

1.) Down to the Wire

Utah deserves a lot of credit. The Jazz were on the ropes multiple times in the second half, but every time, they battled back to make it a game.

Trailing by seven with two minutes left, Utah dug deep and reeled off an 8-0 run as Lauri Markkanen's second three gave the Jazz a one-point lead with 20 seconds to go. Orlando's Paolo Banchero answered on the ensuing possession, finishing in traffic as Utah trailed by one with 14 seconds left.

Hardy drew up a great play that resulted in a wide-open Talen Horton-Tucker three, but the ball bounced off the back rim. After a free throw by Orlando made it a two-point game, the Jazz had one more chance, but they never got a shot off.

"That play had four options on it," Hardy said of Horton-Tucker's shot. "Our guys executed well. … That being said, I thought Talen got a really clean look and just missed. Overall, the guys went through that progression pretty well."

2.) The JC Show

When John Collins joined the team during the offseason, a conundrum was created.

Collins goes by the nickname JC; however, the Jazz already have a legendary JC on the roster: Jordan Clarkson. While Clarkson has been the guy to keep the JC nickname among the fanbase, all that mattered in the opening 12 minutes was how JC dominated.

The two of them got off to a sensational start when they combined for 17 of Utah's 34 points. Collins added four rebounds and a block, while Clarkson chipped in four assists and a steal.

It was another strong start for Collins, who looks more and more comfortable with his new teammates every time he steps onto the court. For Clarkson, it's further proof of how much his game has evolved from a pure scorer to a playmaker.

Collins finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds and three made threes, while Clarkson added 21 points, six rebounds, and six assists.

3.) KO with the Fake Out

In a game that's been dominated by superior athletes, Kelly Olynyk has carved out a long and very productive career by excelling at the fundamentals. He's often said he's not the quickest or the strongest, so he's found other ways to excel.

That was never more apparent than on a particular possession late in the first quarter.

Olynyk caught the ball on the wing and did his patented shot fake, which caused a Magic defender to soar right by him, trying to block it. He then put the ball on the ground and looked to attack, faking another pass that caused a Magic defender to move. Olynyk then had an easy layup for the bucket as the paint parted like the sea.

4.) George Much More Comfortable

It may be just the sixth game of the season, but it's apparent that rookie Keyonte George is adjusting to the NBA game at a rapid pace. The difference from his first game to his sixth has been sensational as he continues to play important minutes and be a part of Utah's attack when on the court.

While it wasn't his best statistical game of the season, it was clear he belongs on both ends of the court.

George did a great job of finding his teammates for open shots, knowing how to attack the angles, and generally just being a positive whenever he had the ball in his hands. He played a major role when the Jazz overcame a double-digit deficit midway through the third quarter to trail by four entering the fourth.

5.) Yurtseven Provides Spark

With Olynyk picking up his fourth foul late in the second quarter, Hardy had a decision to make midway through the third quarter when Walker Kessler checked out. Would he go back to Olynyk, putting him at risk of picking up his fifth foul, or would he go small with Lauri Markkanen or Collins playing center?

Instead, Hardy bucked the regular rotation and went with the newly acquired Omer Yurtseven.