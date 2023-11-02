"Winning is More Fun" — 5 Things to Know Following Utah's Win Over the Grizzlies

Utah wasted no time on Wednesday night.

The Jazz came out blistering hot from beyond the arc in the opening 24 minutes, scoring 79 points in the first half (their second-most in team history). Never letting up, Utah continued to push the tempo the rest of the way and cruised to the easy 133-109 victory over the Grizzlies.

“Obviously winning is more fun than losing,” head coach Will Hardy said. “I think having a really good result like this as a team early in the season, it does help add to the belief. It does help build the trust amongst the group that we are on the right track and that we are capable of playing really good basketball.”

Here are five things to know following the win.

1.) HOT START

I put ‘HOT START’ in capital letters to emphasize how well Utah played in the opening 12 minutes, but that doesn’t do it justice.

Utah erupted for 42 points in the first quarter, eight more than their previous quarter-high this season (34 in the second quarter against the Kings on opening night). They shot 15-of-20 from the field and 8-of-10 from beyond the arc.

The most impressive stat was that the Jazz had 12 assists in the same time frame. Instead of playing a lot of isolation, my-turn-your-turn style of ball, Utah did a phenomenal job of spreading the floor and making the extra pass.

Also, Utah held the Grizzlies to 19 points on 6-of-23 shooting from the floor. The defense was active and didn’t back down from Memphis’ physical style of play.

Obviously, these stats won’t happen every game — but it’s nice knowing the Jazz can play at this high level.

“Early in the first half, we moved the ball really well,” Hardy said. “I don't expect us to shoot at that clip every night. … There’s a little bit of good fortune in that. We did a good job of generating good looks.”

2.) Clarkson Breaks Out

After getting off to a good start in the opening two games, Jordan Clarkson’s production slowed.

But you knew it was just a matter of time before the Flamethrower broke out in a big way — and Wednesday was that time.

Clarkson erupted for 18 points in the first half, shooting 7-of-9 from the field and 4-of-4 from three as Utah led by 33 at the break. He finished the night with 20 points, six rebounds, and five assists.

3.) Bench Production

In Utah’s loss to the Nuggets two nights ago, the Jazz got just 18 points from their bench, with Collin Sexton scoring 12 of them in the second half as Utah made a late charge. To be successful, the Jazz know they will need big-time production from their second unit on a nightly basis.

They got it against the Grizzlies.

Sexton was again the main culprit, erupting for 10 points in the first quarter before finishing with a season-high 23. Kelly Olynyk was also sensational, playing his best game of the season as he added 14 points, eight rebounds, and five assists.

Altogether, the Jazz finished with 65 points from the bench, their most of the season.

4.) Rookie Gets Up

In a game full of highlights, it was rookie Keyonte George who brought Jazz Nation to their feet with the loudest cheer.

Midway through the fourth quarter, with the game well in hand, George got a steal and turned up court. He passed the ball to Kris Dunn on the wing, who took one dribble and tossed an underhand alley-oop that George finished with authority.

It was an excellent play for the rookie after he nearly had an incredible poster dunk earlier in the game but was fouled in the air before landing hard. He shook it off and finished the night with nine points and three assists.

“It was great,” George said of the dunk. “It was cool. … I haven’t gotten a dunk in the regular season, so technically that’s really my first NBA dunk.”

5.) Put the Game Away Early

Instead of taking their foot off the pedal and allowing the Grizzlies to crawl back into the game, the Jazz never let up, as they led by 20+ for the entire second half. That’s big considering Utah faces Orlando Thursday night at Delta Center — a team well-rested after playing in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 28 minutes, while John Collins finished with 27. Jordan Clarkson and Kelly Olynyk finished with 26 minutes. Every other regular rotation player played between 12 and 23 minutes.