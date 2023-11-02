“Trust My Work” | Preparation Allowing Sexton to Find Comfort in New Role

Collin Sexton has been playing basketball long enough to know that there will be tough times throughout a season. Nobody knows why they happen or how to quickly get out of them.

For Sexton, it’s his belief that the best way to work through troubling times is to stick with routine. That thought process is how Sexton found himself in the gym at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, a full 12 hours before the Jazz were set to tipoff with the Grizzlies and three hours before Utah’s morning shootaround started.

“I’m in the gym every game day in the early morning,” Sexton said. “That’s the routine that I’ve had since being here in the league. … I just continue to work and then allow it to show. At the end of the day, I put the work in, so I just got to trust it.”

Sexton broke out of that “slump” in a big way on Wednesday, scoring a game-high 23 points as the Jazz thumped the Grizzlies 133-109. He not only did his damage coming off the bench but in an entirely different role he’s unaccustomed to playing.

Following a meeting with head coach Will Hardy earlier in the week, the coaching staff pitched Sexton the idea of playing off the ball rather than his typical lead-guard role. They believed this would allow him to take advantage of his sensational spot-up shooting skills, as well as using his athleticism to put pressure on the defense and score.

“During the preseason, I put him in a bunch of different spots, and that maybe didn’t help him,” Hardy said. “Sorting out what’s best for Collin is part of the mission. … He’s responded really, really well.”

While Sexton had his most efficient game of the season—8-of-10 from the field and 4-of-6 from three—it was his six assists that made the biggest difference. Allowing Sexton to play in a shooting guard role unlocked his natural feel for the game, as he could stay in constant attack mode rather than organizing the offense.

“I’d say it has,” Sexton answered when asked if playing off the ball has helped his game. “When you’re off the ball, you have to look at the game through a different lens. It’s nothing too crazy. … It’s reading and reacting, and the same principles apply.”

Although it’s a new role Sexton now finds himself in, it’s one he’s embracing — even if Hardy is still hard on him.

“I’ve been getting screamed and yelled at all my life, so it’s no different. … It’s coming from a place where he wants me to do well so I feel respected,” Sexton said with a smile. “At the end of the day, I’m going to do whatever the team needs whenever I’m out there. … He has a lot of confidence in me.”

While there will surely be more growing pains as Sexton adapts to his new role, he knows exactly what to do when the going gets tough. So when his teammates arrive at the facility to get ready for the morning practice, Sexton will already be drenched in sweat and breathing heavily — after all, it’s the grind that matters most.