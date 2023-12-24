"JC is Not Normal" — Clarkson Finds a Rhythm, Sparks Utah to 5th Win in 7 Games

Over the past four years, Jordan Clarkson has had some remarkable moments in a Jazz uniform.

He won the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award in 2021, when he averaged 18.4 points per game. He’s second all-time for threes made in a season with 208. He dropped a career-high 45 points two years ago in a 134-125 win over Sacramento. He had a career season last year, registering highs in points, rebounds, and assists as a full-time starter. He also ranks fifth all-time in Jazz history with 681 made three-pointers.

Clarkson can now add another impressive showing to his glowing resume.

After missing six games with a right hamstring strain, Clarkson returned in a big way on Saturday against Toronto. He dropped 30 points and six assists on 11-of-22 from the floor and 4-of-9 from three. Down by 17 in the second half, Clarkson led Utah’s comeback with 16 points in the fourth quarter as they won 126-119.

“First and foremost, all of us in Utah know that JC is not normal,” head coach Will Hardy said. “Anything we think what a normal player would do, I don’t assume any of those things with Jordan.”

“Just trying to get back into rhythm, just trying to get back healthy and find a groove,” Clarkson added. “I just wanted to come and bring the same energy, keep these wins coming. You got guys down the line with this team that got fight and grit. … They come every day and put in the work.”

Despite being on a minute restriction, Clarkson wasted no time reestablishing himself as he knocked down his first bucket the first time he touched the ball. He surpassed his original minutes restriction when he helped lead Utah’s comeback by playing every minute of the fourth quarter.

“We did a good job of moving the ball, just more in terms of focusing on our game,” Clarkson said. “We kept the game close, we never put our head down, and we just kept on fighting. We made shots towards the end of the game. … We just willed that game to the end.”

“We needed him obviously to play at that level tonight, so it’s incredible to have him back,” Hardy added. “Coming back on a little bit of a minutes restriction — that I disobeyed — and he came off the bench and brought great energy. … I thought that even taking 22 shots, he played really well within the flow of the game and shot when he was supposed to shoot.”

Clarkson’s performance was so impressive that it looked as if he didn’t miss a beat on the court or with his teammates. Despite not playing, he’s been around the team the entire time and has stayed connected.

“He hasn’t been playing lately, but he’s very much been a part of our group and with his teammates,” Hardy said. “He’s been in the film sessions and all the practices. … I think he showed an ability to sort of learn what changed with the team a little bit while he was out. It didn’t feel like he’d been gone for a while the way he was playing. … I thought he really meshed well with his teammates.”

Often viewed as the heart and soul of the organization, Clarkson’s absence has been notable. It’s not just his veteran leadership that’s proven invaluable; the overall spirit and joy he plays with has been a spark since he joined the organization in Dec. 2019.

With Clarkson back healthy and the Jazz having won five of their past seven, Utah is hitting its stride at just the right time. With the ability to spend Christmas morning with their families, the Jazz will have two days off before traveling to San Antonio — Clarkson’s hometown — to face the Spurs on Tuesday.