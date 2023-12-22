"Nobody is Making Excuses" — Culture of Flexibility has Utah Embracing Today and Tomorrow

Throughout the season, the word "flexibility" has been used as a mantra for the organization. Everyone has preached that for the Jazz to reach their ultimate goal — bringing Salt Lake City its first NBA title — they would have to be an organization that prides itself on flexibility.

"I think a big part of the job is always, you have to be flexible," Hardy said. "I think we've talked about being flexible in terms of being in the middle of a game if you see something early on that isn't great. You need to be willing to abandon your plan and change your mind. It's good to have a plan, it's good to have a structure to lean into. … But I think this job is always testing your flexibility and your ability to think on your feet."

Due to numerous injuries and illnesses throughout the past few weeks, Hardy had been forced to use a different starting lineup in seven consecutive games. Kris Dunn getting the nod last Saturday in Sacramento marked the 13th different Jazz player to start this year, tying for the league high with Miami and Memphis.

"It is what it is," he said following the loss to the Kings. "There's no reason for us to waste any of our energy talking about it or be too worried about that stuff. … We have to focus on the task at the end and flip our mindset a little bit to win."

While Utah would like to have more notches in the win column, Hardy and the organization understand the process to a title is a long and arduous one. It's why they're focusing on the positive trajectories for this season, such as the culture being built and the embracing of that culture by the players.

Due to the absence of many key guys over the past month, the guys available have to play roles they're unaccustomed to. Rather than sulk, the Jazz have embraced being flexible and the challenge of stepping out of their comfort zone.

"Like I've said before, complaining is not a strategy, so we need to just roll with everything that comes our way," Hardy said. "That's a hard way to play basketball because it's unnatural for a lot of these guys, but they're committed to playing as a team. They're putting in a lot of work offensively and defensively, they're letting us coach them hard. … Nobody is making excuses."

Hardy credits the team's maturity for turning things around from a mental mindset the past few weeks. The veterans have done a good job within the locker room of keeping the group together, while the younger players have been receptive to the changes and advice being given.

On the court, the biggest change has been the movement of the ball. It's easier to stay focused in a game and feel a part of it when you're touching the ball on every possession — especially when compared to standing in the corner and hoping it comes to you. That switch in style of play has led to better team chemistry and, ideally, more notches in the win column.

The Jazz won four of their past six games — in the four victories they’re averaging 28.5 assists per game. In their wins this year they’re averaging 28.3 assists per game, compared to 25.8 in the losses.

"I think the team, like their camaraderie, their togetherness, these last couple of games has been noticeable," Hardy said. "It's obviously noticeable for me because I'm in the locker room and I'm on the bench with them. I think it's noticeable to everybody who watches our team play. … Just the way they're playing, how it looks and feels, it has nothing to do with the shots going in. The way the ball is moving around and how connected the group feels on both ends of the floor is for sure noticeable."

Even as Utah looks to turn things around and make a push to the postseason, the reality of the circumstances they've faced this year is not lost on Hardy. It’s allowed the team to keep perspective of what Utah's ultimate goal is, and how the ups and downs from this season will continue to serve as building blocks for the rest of the year.

"All the things I just said, I'm not naive to the situation," Hardy said. "You guys know me, I'm not going to sit here and make an excuse, and I'm also not going to sit here and blow smoke. … I want our program to be competitive."