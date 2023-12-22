"Locked in Mentally" — 5 Things to Know Following Utah's Win Over Detroit

Before the game, head coach Will Hardy had something to ask of his players. He knew Utah would be severely shorthanded on the night and playing the second of a back-to-back on the road, so his message was simple.

“I need a little bit more from everyone tonight.”

The Jazz answered the call. Six players scored in double figures as Utah used a late run to pull away from the Pistons and pick up the 119-111 victory. With the win, the Jazz have won four of six and are expected to get back some of their guys for Saturday’s showdown in Toronto.

“Really good team win. … A hard game to play on the second end of a back-to-back on the road with a bunch of guys out,” Hardy said. “Our groups, as always, was super together. We absorbed some tough moments, but I thought the way the team approached it as a group was really good. … I’m happy for our team to get this win.”

Here are five things to know following the win.

1.) Late Run

With Olynyk admitting that losing to Detroit — potentially being the team that allowed them to break their 24-game losing streak — was in the back of Utah’s minds. The Jazz were more focused on righting the wrong following Wednesday’s loss in Cleveland.

Clinging to a two-point lead with just under four minutes to go and Detroit holding the momentum, the Jazz needed to respond.

John Collins scored four straight as Utah rattled off an 11-2 run over the next 2:30 to pull away for the win. Olynyk knocked down a big three, while Collin Sexton (19 points, eight assists) scored the final four points in the run.

“For us, we got a lot of young guys who play with a lot of energy,” Olynyk said postgame. “For me, it’s about helping them and putting them in positions to succeed. … I’m just trying to make my teammates better, and they responded.”

2.) KO Returns

Since the start of last season, Hardy has been clamoring for Kelly Olynyk to shoot the ball more. After shooting 39.4% from three last year and 41.1% this season, Hardy has told Olynyk that he wants the big man to launch it more, even if that goes against his normal intuition.

“I think I wouldn’t be the only person that’s ever coached Kelly that would say there are moments where you wish he would shoot more,” Hardy said. “He’s a very good shooter, but his nature is to move the ball and to get his teammates involved.”

With four of Utah’s rotation players out — including leading scorers Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson — Olynyk had to take a more aggressive mindset on offense. He understood the assignment, scoring a season-high 27 points on 10-of-16 from the floor and 3-of-6 from three.

He also added six assists, four steals, and three rebounds, playing one of his best games of the season when the Jazz needed him most.

“I knew we had a bunch of guys out and were going to need some offensive punch,” Olynyk said. “I tried to be aggressive from the start. It’s a different role on this team. … It’s a fluid role, and I try to be whatever the team needs.”

3.) OH MY, OCHAI

On a night when Utah’s rotation was trimmed to nine guys, including two guys who have a combined nine minutes over the past two games, it was apparent that someone needed to step up.

While multiple players rose to the occasion, Ochai Agbaji was the spark off the bench.

Apart from his three highlight-reel dunks, Agbaji found his rhythm from beyond the arc as he knocked down a pair of three-pointers. But the aggressiveness and physicality he drove to the rim allowed him to succeed on offense. That has been a point of emphasis this season for him, and he put it all together on Thursday.

4.) Turnover Battle

One of the biggest takeaways from the opening third of the season was Utah’s struggles regarding turnovers. They’re last in the NBA with 17.0 per game, which Hardy admitted has sometimes kept him up at night.

However, on Thursday night, Utah was much better at taking care of the ball.

They committed just 12 turnovers, leading to 17 points for the Pistons. Likewise, Utah was very active on defense, as they forced 20 turnovers and scored 27 points.

“For our team to dig in defensively and have a lot of hand activity, it speaks to the mental aspect of our group. … I think there was a lot of physical fatigue tonight, but we stayed locked in mentally.”

5.) Dunn Dominates

Down three guards on the night, one of the players Hardy needed extra from was a guard who had been ready for minutes.

Assuming the backup role in the rotation, Kris Dunn has been an excellent leader and role model for the young team. He’s highly respected in the locker room and always stays prepared for when Hardy calls his name.

Dunn’s name was called against Detroit, and he was ready.

He finished with 13 points and 10 assists (one turnover), both season-highs. He was the calming presence the Jazz needed on the offensive end, scoring six points early in the fourth quarter as the Jazz pulled away for the victory.