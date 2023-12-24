"Really Good Spirits" — 5 Things to Know Following Utah's Win Over Toronto

For Jazz Nation, Christmas came two days early.

Despite trailing by 17 in the second half, Utah was sensational over the final 24 minutes. They completed their biggest comeback of the season, taking down Toronto 126-119 on Saturday night. With the win, the Jazz have won five of their past seven and will head into Christmas with good vibes.

“That was a really good team win on the road,” head coach Will Hardy said. “A lot has been made and said about our ability, or inability, to win on the road. … We just beat a good team on the road. Credit to the team. … They’ll get to enjoy the next few days with their families.”

“Obviously to get a quality win like this on the road, it could be a defining win for us,” Hardy added. “I don’t know. .. But I know the team is in really good spirits right now. They’re feeling good and confident about how they’ve played the last two weeks.”

Here are five things to know following the win.

1.) What. A. Comeback.

Finishing up a three-game road trip and Christmas just around the corner, Saturday night wasn’t going to be easy against the Raptors. Toronto did their part, coming out scorching from the field by jumping out to a 71-55 lead at the half.

However, Utah wasn’t ready to call it quits.

Utah outscored the Raptors 41-21 in the fourth quarter, using a massive 13-3 run to start the final 12 minutes. That was part of a 31-8 overall run in the fourth in which the Jazz got the job on the defensive end, which helped spark their offense.

Walker Kessler’s length at the rim and Utah’s ability to switch everything late proved to be the difference. Utah also took care of the ball, committing just four turnovers in the second half.

“They had 32 points in the paint in the first half, and only 18 in the second half,” Hardy siad. “I think our team did a much better job, first of all, at the point of attack and guarding the ball with a little bit of physicality. Then our help was a whole two steps earlier and we contained their dribble penetration in the second half.”

“We had turnovers in the first half, and then only five in the second half.”

2.) JC is Back

For most players, missing six games would be difficult when returning to action. Finding a rhythm, getting back into game shape, and getting a feel for playing may take a while.

Well, Jordan Clarkson isn’t like most players.

Despite being on a minute restriction, Clarkson wasted no time reestablishing himself as he knocked down his first bucket the first time he touched the ball. He probably surpassed his original minutes restriction when he helped lead Utah’s sensational comeback.

He stayed hot the entire game, finishing with 30 points in 30 minutes. He added six assists while shooting 11-of-22 from the floor and 4-of-9 from three.

While I expect the Jazz to be careful with Clarkson moving forward, seeing as they don’t want to reinjure the hamstring, his return should give the Jazz a boost. Utah will have two days off before traveling to San Antonio — Clarkson’s hometown — to face the Spurs on Tuesday.

“First and foremost, all of us in Utah know that JC is not normal,” Hardy said. “Anything we think what a normal player would do, I don’t assume any of those things with Jordan. Coming back on a little bit of a minutes restriction — that I disobeyed — and he came off the bench and brought great energy. … I thought that even taking 22 shots, he played really well within the flow of the game and shot when he was supposed to shoot.”

“Just trying to get back into rhythm, just trying to get back healthy and find a groove,” Clarkson added. “I just wanted to come and bring the same energy, keep these wins coming and on to the next year. You got guys down the line with this team that got fight and grit. … They come every day and put in the work, just make it happen.”

3.) Welcome Home, KO

Olynyk ranks in the top 5 of most major categories among the NBA players born in Canada. He’s 5th in games and points, 4th in assists and steals, and 3rd in rebounds. He’s been to the postseason five times and is widely considered one of the better glue guys in the league.

In his annual return to Canada, Olynyk finished with seven points, seven assists, and four rebounds. He shot 3-for-5 from the floor and 1-for-3 from deep.

“Kelly gives us a totally different look,” Hardy said of Olynyk. “When we play through him, it allows everyone else to play off the ball because Kelly is such a great facilitator. I think he just has a really unique ability to get the ball in a variety of spots on offensive structured actions and just flashing when the play breaks down.”

4.) Markkanen Shines

After missing Thursday’s victory over Detroit as a precaution following his recent return from a left hamstring strain, Lauri Markkanen looked very good on two days' rest.

Going up against Toronto’s bevy of strong and athletic wing players, Markkanen was his usual All-Star self. He finished with 30 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and three steals, shooting 12-of-21 from the floor and 4-of-10 from three.

He was highly effective in the first quarter when he single-handedly kept the Jazz in the game following Toronto’s hot start after he dropped 10 of Utah’s first 13 points.

5.) Sharing the Rock

As Utah had some road woes early in the season, Hardy had stated multiple times that for the Jazz to turn the corner, they would have to keep fighting for a full 48 minutes.

“We need people that are willing to dig in and be physical, be tough, and just let it rip no matter what’s going on in the game,” he said. “That’s the part for me that I’m most focused on right now. … It comes down to the approach we are taking. Right now, when we go on the road, we don’t quite have the appropriate mindset to sustain 48 minutes, so that’s our next objective.”

Part of changing that mindset was sharing the ball, keeping it moving, and getting everyone engaged. Hardy has said that when the Jazz move the ball and everyone touches it, their play elevates on both ends of the court.

Saturday night proved how far this team has come over the past few weeks.

Utah dished out 35 assists on 48 made buckets, leading to a stellar defensive performance on the other end of the court. The Jazz held Toronto to just 9-of-20 in the paint and key in the second, a much better showing than the 16-of-25 in the opening 24 minutes.