Jazz Host Alternate Broadcast to Celebrate the 1970s as Part of 50th Anniversary Celebration

From beginning the organization in 1974 to moving to Salt Lake City in 1979, back-to-back NBA Finals appearances in the late 90s, and the ushering in of a new era with Will Hardy just last year, the Utah Jazz are celebrating their 50th anniversary this season.

Following the release of the trailer "Note Worthy — 50 Seasons of Jazz Basketball" on Monday morning, the organization took things further by featuring an alternate broadcast on Jazz+ during the Jazz-Pelicans game Monday night to celebrate the franchises time during the 1970s.

Hosted by Jazz Digital Media Manager JP Chunga and with special guests Truck Robinson, Aaron James, and Gail Goodrich — all key figures during the 1970s — Monday's alternate broadcast featured multiple stories from the 1970s.

Here are five things to know from the broadcast.

1.) Why New Orleans?

Before the Jazz came to the Mountain West and settled in Salt Lake City, the organization got tipped off in New Orleans.

Chunga interviewed Barry Mendelson during the alternate broadcast, asking the former Jazz general manager in New Orleans why then-owner Sam Battistone settled on New Orleans to start the franchise.

"Sam wanted me to come visit with him in Santa Barbara, and I did it," Mendelson said. "He asked me if I'd be interested in starting the organization from scratch in New Orleans. … New Orleans was the only second team in the NBA in the South at that time. The franchise was really awarded to New Orleans because of the Superdome."

2.) Truck vs. Big T

By far, one of the funniest moments of the broadcast was when Thurl' Big T' Bailey said that he could take Truck Robinson in a game of one-on-one in today's world.

For those who don't know, Robinson was the first major free signing in franchise history when he joined the Jazz before the 1977 season. Although he only played for the Jazz for 1.5 seasons, he left his mark as a double-double machine.

Robinson averaged 22.7 points and 15.7 rebounds per game that first season, becoming one of the first non-centers to lead the league in rebounding at that time. Robinson stood at just 6-foot-7 and was listed as a power forward throughout his career. He then averaged a career-high 24.2 points and 13.4 rebounds In 43 games with New Orleans the following seasons — but the Jazz's struggles led them to trade Robinson to the Suns with ideas of a rebuild.

For comparison's sake, Big T is still a legend to Jazz Nation these days while serving as a TV analyst for the team.

He also had a very productive career with the organization, suiting up for the Utah Jazz for 10 seasons. He averaged 14.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game, emerging as one of the greatest sixth-man in franchise history.

3.) Jaeson Maravich Makes an Appearance

One of the more memorable moments of the alternate broadcast was when Jaeson Maravich, Pistol Pete Maravich's eldest son, joined Chunga for a discussion about his dad.

Although success was tough to find in the early years, it wasn't for lack of trying. The organization immediately made a splash by trading for Pete Maravich in its first season. The homegrown star from LSU, Maravich, was expected to invigorate the new franchise and give them a launching point.

Maravich helped lead the franchise's turnaround, being named back-to-back first-team All-NBA — culminating in a career season in 1976-77 when he led the league in scoring at 31.1 points per game.

Injuries began to take their toll on Maravich, specifically to his knees, which caused him to miss numerous games throughout the rest of his career. Despite losing some of his quickness and athleticism, the sharpshooter made up for it in other ways by becoming more of a facilitator.

"I just marvel at some of the stuff he was doing back then," Jaeson said of his son. "He was so far ahead of his time that it's kind of crazy to think how far advanced he was with his ball handling, passing, and shooting. His skill level was far advanced for the time. … I think his creativity is something that is sorely missing from today's game."

4.) Soul Food Restaurant

As part of the alternate broadcast on Jazz+, fans were invited to ask questions in the group chat. One of the most popular questions asked James, Robinson, and Goodrich were funny stories from their times on the road.

James had arguably the best one, detailing a midseason trip to Phoenix that started high, had a rough part in the middle, but ended with laughter.

According to James, one of the best parts of playing the Suns was that the team would go to a soul food restaurant called Mrs. White's Golden Rule Cafe. James said it was some of the best soul food he'd ever eaten, and stopping by when in town was always a priority.

As he tells the story with three other teammates in a cab on the way to the cafe, their driver was flying around Phoenix. After telling the guy to slow down, the driver responded, "I drove in New York for 10 years, never had an accident." Sure enough, and with the writing on the wall, the driver ran a red light and got hit by another car.

Although everyone was alright, some players had to miss the game against the Suns, resulting in just seven healthy guys being able to play (and picking up the win). But according to James, the funniest part came when he and his teammates were outside the car following the crash.

"What amazes me about that night is when we laying on the ground, people were passing by asking what was going on," James said. "They were saying, 'Some NBA players were in an accident'. … Attorneys were passing by and giving us their cards. That was amazing."

5.) Studio 54

Joining the broadcast during the fourth quarter, the No. 7 overall pick by the Jazz in the 1975 draft, Rich Kelley finally told the tale of one of the most iconic and fun photos during the Jazz's time in New Orleans.

The photo featured Kelly, James, and Maravich enjoying a night out in New Orleans at Studio 54, a vintage rock club.

"What a night it was," James responded when asked about it.

Kelley had a slightly different take that night, saying, "It was all just whooping and walking, it was just a fun night. … It wasn't anything extraordinary, just good fun."

However, the best part of Kelley's reminiscence came when he told the second half of the story about what happened the following year when he and James tried to go back to Studio 54, but this time without Maravich.