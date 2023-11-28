“Really Gritty Team Win” — 5 Things to Know Following Utah’s Win Over New Orleans

Will Hardy has been preaching it for weeks, wanting his team to focus on the defensive side, knowing that's where games in the clutch are won.

That proved true on Monday night.

Despite going scoreless for nearly the final three minutes, Utah's defense locked down when it mattered most, and the Jazz escaped Tuesday night with a 114-112 over the New Orleans Pelicans.

"Another really gritty team win against a good team," Hardy said postgame. "I think our defensive focus is continuing to show up. … Our team is improving on that end of the floor on our focus and how connected we are. I think the best part for me watching the game is that we feel like a team. … Defensively, the communication is way better, and the connectivity is way better."

Here are five things to know following the win.

1.) Fontecchio Shines on Defense

For whatever reason, whenever the Jazz and Pelicans meet, the game almost always comes down to the final minutes. Monday night was more of the same, but instead of Jazz catching fire on offense, the defense came up big.

In particular, Simone Fontecchio gave Utah the spark they needed.

His three-pointer with 3:17 left in the game gave the Jazz a six-point lead, but Hardy praised his defense and physicality more than anything.

Fontecchio grabbed a key rebound with 35.2 seconds remaining and was tasked as the key defender on Pelicans star Brandon Ingram. He contested two shots on Ingram in the final two minutes, both misses, and then arguably made the play of the game late.

Following a Jordan Clarkson missed three-pointer and the ball bouncing near midcourt, the Pelicans appeared to have a fast break opportunity to tie the game. But Fontecchio dove for the loose ball, forcing the Pelicans to battle to regain possession and allowing the Jazz to get back on defense.

He finished the night with 14 points, four rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

"He's a warrior," Hardy said of Fontecchio. He just keeps sticking his face in there and defending. … He's got a fat lip and a lump on his head, he looks like he's been in a boxing match. His effort rubs off on everybody."

2.) Jazz Catching Bodies

You could feel the moment coming.

Throughout summer league and early in the season, Keyonte George had put on a show for his ability to fly through the air for some impressive dunks. And for those who've been to a game and watched warmups, he puts on quite a show at the rim. But this season, he hadn't caught a body or put anybody on a poster — until Monday night.

Following a missed shot and getting out in transition, Simone Fontecchio found a cutting George on the wing. The only player between George and the hoop was the Pelicans' Dyson Daniels, a 6-foot-7 guard widely considered one of the up-and-coming defenders in the league.

Instead of pulling the ball out or kicking it back to Fontecchio, George elected to meet Daniels at the rim — and what a mistake that was for Daniels. George threw down a vicious one-handed dunk that brought Delta Center to life and helped give the Jazz a 57-53 lead at the break.

While George's dunk was special and impressive, Ochai Agbaji may have one-upped his teammate with an even better poster earlier in the quarter.

Following a missed shot by the Pelicans, Kelly Olynyk grabbed the rebound and immediately fired a pass out to Talen Horton-Tucker to give the Jazz a two-on-one fast break opportunity. Rather than take it himself, Horton-Tucker tossed a lob to Agbaji, who was cutting to the rim.

Sadly for Herb Jones, he was a second late as Agbaji threw down a vicious one-handed oop. Making matters even worse for Jones was that he was whistled for a foul, where Agbaji sank the free throw to complete the three-point play.

3.) Keyonte Continues Growth

While the highlight of his night was his poster in the second quarter, it shouldn't be forgotten that George's game continues to grow nightly.

He's already one of the best passers on the team, but at times, he can be a little too unselfish. It's why Hardy has implored his rookie guard to be more aggressive when looking for his shot, wanting him to launch from deep when open and attack the rim when he finds a lane.

George has taken those words to heart over the past few games, but never more than Monday night.

He was hunting for his shot early and often, finding a rhythm that stayed with him throughout the game. And then when the team needed him most, the rookie rose to the occasion. He delivered with a huge three-pointer with less than three minutes left, giving Utah a seven-point lead. It was the last bucket the Jazz scored on the night.

He finished with a career-high 19 points, adding five rebounds, three assists, and two steals. He shot 6-of-14 from the field, 3-of-8 from three, and 4-of-6 from the line.

4.) Kessler is Back

After missing nearly three weeks recovering from a sprained elbow suffered in the season opener, Walker Kessler returned to action on Saturday night. It was a very Kessler-like performance when he finished with 11 points, 11 rebounds, and two blocks.

While the showing was solid, Kessler still didn't quite look like himself as his timing on both ends of the court was slightly off — which was to be expected after missing seven games.

However, the Kessler of old was back on Monday night.

While his rebounding numbers were down, Kessler was much more active on both ends of the court. His length bothered the Pelicans as he altered numerous shots in the paint and helped keep possessions alive on offense for the Jazz. On more than one occasion, his presence in the paint forced New Orleans to pass up open shots.

While his conditioning is still a work in progress — just 26 minutes played — he finished with 14 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and two blocks, shooting 7-of-9 from the floor.

5.) 70s Decade Night

It all started on June 7, 1974, when the NBA officially admitted the New Orleans Jazz as an expansion franchise. Just five years later — almost exactly to the day — the franchise left the Bayou and headed to the Mountain West, settling in Salt Lake City.

As the organization celebrates 50 years of excellence this season, it was fitting that the Monday night showdown between the Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans was also dedicated to the 1970s.

The Jazz wore throwback uniforms from their time in New Orleans, featured an alternate broadcast on Jazz+ with former players from that decade, and even had Peaches & Herb perform at halftime.

Monday night was the first of five decade nights throughout the season, where the Jazz will celebrate teams from the 80s, 90s, 00s, and 10s.