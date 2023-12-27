"Hope They Feel Good" — 5 Things to Know Following Utah's Victory Over San Antonio

Exactly one year ago, Utah's massive fourth-quarter comeback came up just short as the Jazz fell to San Antonio the day after Christmas.

This year was a different story.

While Utah again found success in the final 12 minutes, there would be no comeback as the Jazz never trailed in the second half en route to a 130-118 victory over the Spurs on Tuesday night. It was Utah's sixth win in their past eight games.

"It's a good road win… winning on the road is tough in this league," head coach Will Hardy said. "The trip has been pretty long, a little funky with Christmas in between, but I think the team is just really engaged right now. Three road wins in a row for our team. ... I hope they feel good about it."

Here are five things to know following the win.

1.) Finally Healthy

Keyonte George and Talen Horton-Tucker were made available for Tuesday's game, marking the first time since Nov. 22 that Hardy had a full and healthy rotation.

Hardy elected to go with a 10-man rotation, with Collin Sexton, Kris Dunn, Lauri Markkanen, Kelly Olynyk, and John Collins as the starters. Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler, and George entered six minutes in, with Simone Fontecchio checking in later in the quarter. Ochai Agbaji capped the rotation by checking in during the second quarter.

Although this was the rotation against San Antonio, it's not given that this will be the exact rotation moving forward. Hardy has been known to mix things up based on matchups and performance, as evidenced when Luka Samanic played 10 massive minutes in the second half of Utah's victory over Detroit.

Regardless of the rotation moving forward, it's a good sign for the Jazz to finally be healthy, as they're playing their best basketball of the season.

2.) Hometown Star

After returning in impressive fashion a couple nights ago, Clarkson kept the good vibes rolling Tuesday night. Returning to his hometown, Clarkson finished with 24 points, eight assists, and six rebounds.

The Flamethrower has carved out an impressive career but has become revered by Jazz Nation since joining the organization four years and three days ago.

He won the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award in 2021 when he averaged 18.4 points per game. He's second all-time for threes made in a season with 208. He dropped a career-high 45 points two years ago in a 134-125 win over Sacramento. He had a career season last year, registering highs in points, rebounds, and assists as a full-time starter. He also ranks fifth all-time in Jazz history with 681 made three-pointers.

Before his NBA success, Clarkson was a star for Karen Wagner High School in San Antonio.

He burst onto the scene as a junior, averaging 20 points, six rebounds, and four assists while leading his team to the Class 5A state semifinals. After signing a letter of intent to play for Tulsa, Clarkson capped his high school career by being named the San Antonio High School Player of the Year. He averaged 18.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 2.1 steals as Karen Wagner fell in the state title game.

"First and foremost, all of us in Utah know that JC is not normal. … Anything we think what a normal player would do, I don't assume any of those things with Jordan," Hardy said. "Jordan is a big part of our team on the floor. … He's a big part of the personality of our team and the personality of our organization."

3.) Three-Headed Monster

Now healthy and back, it appears the Jazz have found something between Markkanen, Sexton, and Clarkson. Markkanen and Sexton have developed chemistry in the starting lineup while Clarkson has shined off the bench the past two games.

All three scored 20+ against the Spurs, combining for 75 points. This came three nights after the trio combined for 76 points in Utah's come-from-behind victory over Toronto.

Markkanen was extremely efficient, finishing with 31 points (12-of-17 from the field, 5-for-9 from three) and 12 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season.

"We are just getting back to our identity," Markkanen said of Utah's recent run. "We are moving with the ball and without the ball, playing unselfish basketball. … That's really been key for us offensively."

4.) 'Young Bull' Dunk

While the Jazz have had some memorable dunks this season — including George's first-career poster and Collins' baptism — Sexton added his name to that list Tuesday night.

Early in the third quarter, Sexton took a pass from Kelly Olynyk and, with nobody around him, bounced the ball to himself before throwing down a 360-dunk. It was one of Sexton's two dunks over two minutes in the quarter.

Overall, Sexton continued his strong play of late as he finished with 20 points, six assists, and three rebounds. He was unstoppable within the arc, shooting 8-of-8 from the floor.

5.) Returning Home

As mentioned earlier, it was precisely one year ago when the Jazz fell to the Spurs in San Antonio. While a loss is never good, it was a special night for Hardy as it was the first time he returned to San Antonio as a head coach.

"I came here 22, single, as an intern and left 11 years later, 33 years old, an assistant coach for Gregg Popovich on the bench, married, with a daughter and another one on the way. … So in a lot of ways, I feel like I grew up in San Antonio," he said a year ago.

Hardy's NBA journey began in San Antonio in 2010 as a video intern under Popovich. From 2013-15, he was the Spurs team video coordinator before being promoted to Popovich's coaching staff, where he also led San Antonio's summer league squads for four consecutive years.