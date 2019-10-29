Zeller, Graham Double-Double, Clippers Close Out Hornets

Postgame Coverage: Game Gallery | Fashion Gallery | Zeller Highlights | Coach Borrego | Malik Monk

The first back-to-back set of the season ended just like it began as the Charlotte Hornets held their own against one of the NBA’s best, ultimately coming up short again in a 111-96 loss to the L.A. Clippers on Monday, Oct. 28 at Staples Center.

Cody Zeller continued his strong start to the year, tallying 14 points and a game-high 13 rebounds in 27 minutes for his career-high third-consecutive double-double. The 6-11 center also went 3-of-4 from deep, marking the first time in his NBA career he’s knocked down multiple threes in a single game.

The Hornets came out of halftime trailing by just three, but the Clippers outscored them, 29-20, in the third, while shooting 52.4% from the field and recording 13 points off turnovers. Charlotte made things interesting by cutting the deficit to just eight with 4:14 left on the clock, although never got any closer down the stretch.

“We said come in and compete off a back-to-back – probably against two of the better teams in the league – and we competed with both of them,” said Hornets Head Coach James Borrego after the game. “I thought we were better than last night. Probably our best defensive performance of the season. Overall, a very competitive effort.”

Devonte’ Graham recorded his first NBA double-double, totaling 14 points and a game-high 12 assists in 32 minutes off the bench. This is the most assists in a double-double by a Charlotte reserve since Brevin Knight had 17 against the Lakers on March 12, 2005. Terry Rozier (17 points), Malik Monk (15), PJ Washington (11) and Bismack Biyombo (10) all notched double-digit scoring outings.

Borrego added, “[Los Angeles] has a great bench, but I think our bench got us back in that game. We got off to a slow start, went to the bench – Malik was great, Devonte’ was great, Marvin came in and gave us great energy. Biz was big in there as well. Give our bench a lot of credit. That’s why it’s a team sport. Tonight, our bench stepped up.”

Reigning NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard racked up 30 points, seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and three blocks in the Clippers’ victory. Lou Williams (23 points) and Montrezl Harrell (19) both scored in double figures off the bench, Landry Shamet added 16 points (4-of-9 from three) and Ivica Zubac chipped in seven points, six rebounds and a game-high five blocks.

Charlotte shot 14-of-39 from three-point range (35.9%) and matched the Clippers with nine offensive rebounds and 22 total turnovers. The Hornets also allowed just 50 points in the paints, relative progress in what has been a rather troublesome area to start the season.

The West Coast swing now continues for the Hornets as they’ll do battle with the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, Oct. 30 starting at 10 PM EST. Watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on WFNZ 610 or the Hornets App.