Two-Game Road Trip Beginning for Hornets in New York

Charlotte Hornets (28-28) at New York Knicks (31-27)

Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST (Madison Square Garden)

Bally Sports and WFNZ 610 AM or 102.5 FM

Last time out: Hornets won, 109-88 on Jan. 11, 2021 in Charlotte

Rozier, Washington Lead Hornets to Skid-Snapping Win Over Portland

A 44-point first quarter set the tone for the Hornets early on Sunday evening, leading to a 109-101 home win over the Trail Blazers to snap the team’s season-high four-game losing streak. Terry Rozier nearly triple-doubled with 34 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists and PJ Washington returned from a three-game absence to finish with 23 points, five three-pointers, eight rebounds and four blocks off the bench. In three appearances since sitting out last Tuesday, Rozier is averaging 27.7 points on 52% shooting (41% from three), 7.0 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 2.3 steals in what hopefully is a good sign of things to come.

Knicks Riding Six-Game Winning Streak Heading into Tonight’s Contest

Thanks to a last-second Reggie Bullock corner three in regulation, the Knicks managed to outlast the visiting Pelicans, 122-112, in overtime on Sunday afternoon, marking the franchise’s first six-game winning streak in over seven years. Since this current run started on April 9, New York ranks ninth in the NBA in offensive rating (115.9), third in both defensive rating (106.8) and net rating (9.1) and fourth in turnover percentage (11.7%). The Knicks are sitting sixth in the Eastern Conference standings through April 18 and are continuing to prove they’re a force to be reckoned with heading into the final month of the season.

Holding Julius Randle in Check Again Will Be Key for Charlotte

No player has been more impactful with regards to New York’s breakout season than All-Star forward Julius Randle, who is averaging 30.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.5 steals during this team’s ongoing win streak. Also riding a four-game stretch of 30-point games – the first Knicks player to do this since Carmelo Anthony in 2014 – Randle has emerged as one of the NBA’s most versatile and sizeable playmakers this season. He scored just 11 points on 2-of-9 shooting with five assists in Charlotte back on Jan. 11 and keeping him at bay will be imperative for the Hornets in their road-trip opener at MSG.

Preview Quote

“I told Coach we got to get this one – I’m ready no matter how long he needs me for. I’m glad we came out with the win. Our guys were special, our coaches were special and I’m glad we got the W. Happy to be back in the win column and we have to keep it going.” – Terry Rozier following Sunday’s home win over Portland

Final Thoughts

The Hornets’ victory against the Trail Blazers – their first in the last eight head-to-head meetings with Portland – was about as much needed a win as they’ve had in quite some time. Heading into a two-game road trip featuring a pair of opponents both jockeying for playoff positioning, Charlotte will need to utilize the exact same energy it started with on Sunday evening beginning tonight against a red-hot New York Knicks squad.

Additional Notes

G Alec Burks (Health and Safety Protocols) and C Mitchell Robinson (right foot surgery) were both out for New York’s home win over New Orleans on Sunday afternoon… G Devonte’ Graham (quad contusion) has missed the Hornets’ last two games… Charlotte has won five straight and seven of the last eight head-to-head meetings with the Knicks (only loss: Dec. 14, 2018 at home in overtime)… New York needs just one victory to match its highest single-season win total since going 37-45 in 2013-14 (won 32 games in 2015-16).