Terry Rozier Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Rozier Player of the Week Gallery

March 29, 2021 – The NBA announced today that Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played Monday, March 22 through Sunday, March 28, 2021. The award marks the first such honor in Rozier’s career, and he becomes the 12th different player in franchise history to earn the award.

During the week Rozier, who led the Hornets to a 3-1 record, ranked sixth in the Eastern Conference in points per game (24.3) and was one of only three players in the East to total 20+ points in four contests during the week. He averaged 5.5 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game, and shot .471 percent from the field, .395 percent from the three-point line and .857 percent from the free-throw line during the week. Rozier’s 11 assists against Miami on March 26 marked a career-high and his 10 rebounds against Phoenix on March 28 marked a season-high as well.

With his first three-point field goal against the San Antonio Spurs on March 22, Rozier became the fastest player in Hornets franchise history to hit 300 three-pointers, doing so in just his 102nd game played. With 20 point double-doubles in each of the last two contests, Rozier has notched consecutive double-doubles for the first time in his career and is the first Hornets player with consecutive 20-point double-doubles in the last three seasons. Rozier was one of only six players to register 20 or more points in each of four appearances last week. Rozier is the first Hornets player to earn Eastern Conference Player of the Week Honors since Kemba Walker in April of 2019.

