Hornets Assign Caleb Martin To Greensboro

November 11, 2019 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has assigned forward Caleb Martin to the Greensboro Swarm, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

Caleb Martin has appeared in three games in his rookie campaign with the Hornets averaging 1.7 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 8.3 minutes per game. Martin went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft and was signed by the Hornets on Oct. 19.

This marks the second G League assignment for Caleb Martin in 2019-20.