Spectrum Center Receives GBAC Star Facility Accreditation

September 14, 2020 – Hornets Sports & Entertainment announced today that Spectrum Center has received the Global Biorisk Advisory Council’s (GBAC) STAR Facility Accreditation, becoming the first facility in North Carolina and the third NBA arena to achieve the standard.

In order to receive GBAC STAR Facility Accreditation, Spectrum Center committed to implementing a comprehensive system of cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention that follows the program’s criteria in 20 core elements, including risk assessment and mitigation, standard operating procedures, personal protective equipment, personnel training, and emergency preparedness and response. The program relies on GBAC’s comprehensive training, which teaches the proper protocols, correct disinfection techniques and cleaning best practices for biohazard situations like the novel coronavirus.

“The GBAC STAR Facility Accreditation shows our commitment to the health and safety of our guests and team members and our desire to put in place the highest standards of cleaning and disinfection,” said Hornets Sports & Entertainment Executive Vice President & Spectrum Center General Manager Donna Julian. “Along with our partners at the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority, Levy and Jani-King, we look forward to welcoming patrons back into our building with the assurance that their health and safety is our primary concern.”

Facilities with the GBAC STAR accreditation are able to demonstrate that correct protocols, procedures and systems are in place to prepare, respond and recover from outbreaks and pandemics. The program ensures facilities use best practices to limit the impact of future outbreaks, allows cleaning staff to do their jobs safely and effectively, and assures guests that the facility is implementing the highest cleaning and disinfecting standards.

In addition to Spectrum Center, various other city-owned buildings throughout Charlotte, including the Charlotte Convention Center, the NASCAR Hall of Fame and the Bojangles’ Entertainment Complex, are currently in the process of pursuing the GBAC STAR accreditation.