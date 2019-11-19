Second-Half Breakdowns Send Hornets to Loss in Toronto

Postgame Coverage: Game Gallery | Fashion Gallery | Williams Highlights | Coach Borrego | Bismack Biyombo

There would be no late-game heroics for the Charlotte Hornets in this one as they moved to 1-1 on their all-Eastern Conference road trip with a 132-96 loss to the hometown Toronto Raptors on Monday, Nov. 18 at Scotiabank Arena.

Marvin Williams led the visitors with a team-high 14 points (3-of-4 from three), four rebounds and two blocks in the loss. Williams has now scored in double figures in each of his last two outings after doing so just three times through the first 12 games of the season.

Toronto had a four-point advantage at the break and rolled into the third on a 24-8 run to take an 80-64 lead over the Hornets just six minutes into the second half. The Raptors ended up shooting 52.2% and 58.3% from the field and three-point range, respectively, in the frame, while outscoring Charlotte by 14 in route to a blowout win.

“[The Raptors] were just the more aggressive, physical team,” said Hornets Head Coach James Borrego afterward. “They made threes there in the second half. I think they had 15 threes in the second half. Give them credit. They played well, they play aggressively, they made shots. When their pressure picked up, we wilted tonight.”

Miles Bridges and Bismack Biyombo each had 13 points for the Hornets, while guards Devonte’ Graham (11 points; 3-of-7 from three) and Terry Rozier (10) tallied additional double-digit scoring performances. Graham also added a team-high six assists and Nic Batum had a team-high six rebounds and another four assists.

OG Anunoby notched a season-high 24 points on 10-of-13 shooting, two assists and two steals for Toronto. Pascal Siakam had 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists, with Norman Powell (17), Terence Davis (16), Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (15), Fred VanVleet (11) and Chris Boucher (11) also scoring in double figures. Kyle Lowry (fractured left thumb) and Serge Ibaka (right ankle sprain) were both unavailable.

Although it was an area that had been cleaned up a bit in recent outings, Charlotte surrendered a back-breaking 39 points off 20 turnovers and 19 second-chance points on 16 offensive rebounds by Toronto. The Raptors shot 20-of-43 from three-point range (46.5%), sending the purple and teal to its largest loss of the season.

The Hornets will now head back to New York City to face the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, Nov. 20 beginning at 7:30 PM EST. Catch the game on Fox Sports Southeast or listen on WFNZ 610 or the Hornets App.