Reporters Square Table presented by Lending Tree Debuts

Join us for our first installment of the Reporters Square Table presented by Lending Tree. On this show, we'll be bringing on guest from both inside and outside of the Hornets organization to discuss the latest topics both on and off the court. FOX Sideline Reporter Ashley ShahAhmadi joins the radio voice of the Hornets, John Focke; hornets.com beat writer Sam Perley and host Matt Rochinski of hornets.com in today's conversation.