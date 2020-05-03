Reporters Square Table presented by Lending Tree - 5/2/20

Kyle Bailey of WFNZ joins John Focke, Sam Perley and Matt Rochinski
Posted: May 03, 2020

Join us for Reporters Square Table presented by Lending Tree. On this show, we'll be bringing on guest from both inside and outside of the Hornets organization to discuss the latest topics both on and off the court. Kyle Bailey of WFNZ joins the radio voice of the Hornets, John Focke; hornets.com beat writer Sam Perley and host Matt Rochinski of hornets.com in today's conversation.

Hornets, Reporters Square Table, COVID-19, Matt Rochinski, Sam Perley

