Spectrum Center Teams with Novant Health, Mamava and KultureCity For New Initiatives Aimed At Enhancing Guest Experiences

January 14, 2019 – Spectrum Center has unveiled a pair of new initiatives designed to enhance guests’ experiences within the arena, partnering with Mamava to install a breastfeeding suite and with KultureCity to receive Sensory Inclusive Certification. Longtime Hornets partner Novant Health is sponsoring the Mamava pod, which will be known as the Novant Health Lactation Suite.

“We strive to create the best possible experience for all patrons at Spectrum Center, and adding these accommodations for breastfeeding mothers and guests with sensory sensitivities are two new ways we can do that,” said Spectrum Center General Manager Donna Julian. “Our goal is that everyone be able to enjoy an event in our building, and thanks to Mamava and KultureCity, we have eliminated potential impediments to that for these two groups. We are also thankful for our friends at Novant Health and their support of our efforts.”

Located on the concourse outside section 107, the Novant Health Lactation Suite from Mamava is a self-contained, mobile pod with comfortable benches, a fold-down table, an electrical outlet for plugging in a breast pump and a door that can be locked for privacy. The 4-foot by 8-foot pod is meant for individual use, but can fit more than one person, such as mothers with babies and other children. The pod at Spectrum Center is Mamava’s first in the city of Charlotte.

“We’re thrilled to support breastfeeding mamas at Spectrum Center,” said Sascha Mayer, Co-Founder & CEO of Mamava. “We believe that all mamas deserve a clean, comfortable and dignified place to use a breast pump or breastfeed distraction-free – anywhere, anytime. Mamava pods provide flexibility for facilities and easy access for moms.”

Novant Health, the official healthcare provider of the Hornets and the presenting partner of the wellness initiatives of the team’s corporate social responsibility department and the Charlotte Hornets Foundation, has joined the organization in this effort and will have its name and branding on the Novant Health Lactation Suite.

“Too often, breastfeeding moms feel tied to their home in order to meet the demands of feeding or pumping,” said Stephanie Appling, women’s and children’s service line leader at Novant Health. “We are thrilled to support a private, comfortable space that will give moms more freedom to enjoy great events without having to worry about supply or schedules. Novant Health is proud of our Baby-Friendly designation and we’re committed to helping mom and baby experience breastfeeding success, whether that’s in the hospital or at Spectrum Center.”

Through the partnership with KultureCity, Spectrum Center is now certified as being a sensory inclusive venue, and staff are better prepared to assist guests with sensory sensitivities in having the most comfortable and accommodating experience possible when attending an event. Arena staff have been trained by leading medical professionals on how to recognize guests and fans with sensory needs and how to handle a sensory overload situation. Sensory bags equipped with noise canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards and weighted lap pads are also available at the Guest Experience Booths outside sections 102 and 208 for guests who may feel overwhelmed by the environment.

“To know that you will be able to see families attend a basketball game, a true community binding experience, with their loved ones who have sensory challenges and were not able to previously attend, is truly a heartwarming moment,” said Traci Johnson, Executive Director of KultureCity. “Our communities are what shapes our lives and to know that Spectrum Center is willing to go the extra mile to ensure that everyone, no matter their ability, is included in their community is amazing.”