Single-Game tickets For Hornets 30th Anniversary Season To Go On Sale to General Public On Tuesday, September 4

August 30, 2018 – The Charlotte Hornets announced today that single-game tickets for the 2018-19 season will go on sale on to the general public Tuesday, Sept. 4, at 10 a.m. Single-game tickets for all 41 regular-season home games and two preseason games that will be played at Spectrum Center will be available at the Spectrum Center Box Office, online at hornets.com or ticketmaster.com, on the Hornets app, or via phone at 1-800-4NBA-TIX.

Nineteen of Charlotte’s 41 home games will take place on weekend dates, including 10 Fridays, seven Saturdays and two Sundays. Highlights of the schedule include a visit from Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and the two-time defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors on Monday, Feb. 25, and a matchup with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, Dec. 15.

The 2018-19 campaign includes eight Classic Night games as the Hornets mark the 30th Anniversary of the inaugural 1988-89 season. The schedule features nights honoring former Hornets greats Muggsy Bogues and Glen Rice on Friday, Dec. 14, and Saturday, Jan. 19, respectively. Each Classic Night will have a giveaway that highlights some of the top players and moments in Hornets history. In addition, the team will wear the new white Classic Edition uniform that echoes those worn by the team from its inception in 1988 through 1997 and play on a special classic court based on the court used from 1995 through 1997. The games will feature appearances by former Hornets greats, additional throwback elements, and music and game presentation elements designed to take fans back to the Charlotte Coliseum of the late 1980s and 1990s.

Charlotte Hornets 2018-19 Classic Night and Giveaway Schedule

Date Opponent Time Giveaway Quantity Oct. 17 Milwaukee Bucks 7 p.m. Opening Night T-Shirt All Fans Nov. 17 Philadelphia 76ers 7 p.m. 30th Anniversary Team T-Shirt 7,500 Dec. 14 New York Knicks 7 p.m. Muggsy Bogues Bobblehead 10,000 Dec. 28 Brooklyn Nets 7 p.m. Steve Martin Talking Bobblehead 10,000 Jan. 19 Phoenix Suns 5 p.m. Glen Rice 1997 All-Star MVP Bobblehead 10,000 Feb. 27 Houston Rockets 7 p.m. Hornets Fanny Pack 7,500 Mar. 8 Washington Wizards 7 p.m. Larry Johnson Bobblehead 10,000 Mar. 23 Boston Celtics 6 p.m. Commemorative T-Shirts 7,500

Ticket packages on sale now for the 2018-19 season include Swarm365 Memberships, the Pick 23 Plans, the Classic Plan and the Pick 12 Plan. Swarm365 Memberships start at $48 per game on average in the lower level and as low as $12 per game on average in the upper level, and members receive some of the best benefits in all of professional sports. The Pick 23 Plan includes Opening Night and 22 additional games of the purchaser’s choice, starting at $14 per game on average. The Classic Plan includes lower-level seating for all eight Classic Night games. The Pick 12 Plan includes Opening Night, the Lakers or Warriors, and 10 additional games of the purchaser’s choice. For more information, call 704.HORNETS or visit hornets.com/tickets.