NBAStore.com and WNBAStore.com To Sell Cloth Face Coverings To Benefit Communities Impacted By COVID-19 Pandemic

NEW YORK, April 17, 2020 – The National Basketball Association (NBA), Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) and Fanatics, which operates e-commerce for both leagues, today announced that all league proceeds from the sales of new cloth face coverings featuring NBA and WNBA team and league logos will benefit Feeding America in the U.S. and Second Harvest in Canada. The product launch follows the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) recommendation that cloth face coverings be worn in public settings to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

“As a global community, we can all play a role in reducing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic by following the CDC’s recommendation to cover our nose and mouth while in public,” said Kathy Behrens, NBA President, Social Responsibility and Player Programs. “Through this new product offering, NBA and WNBA fans can adhere to these guidelines while joining in the league’s efforts to aid those who have been directly affected by COVID-19.”

The face coverings, manufactured by FOCO and Industry Rag, will be available on NBAStore.com and WNBAStore.com and feature league logos as well as designs for all 30 NBA and 12 WNBA teams. Offered in adult and youth sizes, FOCO designs are available in packs of three for $24.99, and Industry Rag’s face coverings are packaged individually for $14.99. Industry Rag will also donate one face covering for every one purchased to Feeding America and Second Harvest in Canada. FOCO will make an additional donation to support the two organizations’ efforts.

Select NBA and WNBA teams across the league will also participate, donating 100% of proceeds from team e-commerce sites to Feeding America in the U.S. and Second Harvest in Canada, benefitting the affiliated food banks in their respective cities.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has upended food bank operations causing shifts in distribution models and volunteer opportunities,” said Katie Fitzgerald, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Feeding America. “We are grateful to the NBA, WNBA and Fanatics for this partnership that will support food banks with funds but also with much needed face coverings to keep their staff, volunteers and neighbors in need safe.”

“In Canada, we have seen the need for access to good food more than double since the pandemic began, and there are thousands of people working on the frontlines to feed people during this crisis. Their health and safety are vital to ensuring that no one goes hungry,” said Lori Nikkel, CEO of Second Harvest. “These face coverings are an important tool in this public health battle, and we thank the NBA, the WNBA and Fanatics for their support and Industry Rag and FOCO for 2 matching their generosity. This support will help Second Harvest redistribute enough food to provide millions of meals to Canadians over the coming months.”

The use of cloth face coverings is not intended to replace other recommended measures to limit the community spread of COVID-19, such as social distancing, washing your hands and refraining from touching your face. Please visit the CDC website for more information.