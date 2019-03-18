Joe Chealey Undergoes Successful Surgery

March 18, 2018 – The Charlotte Hornets announced today that two-way guard Joe Chealey underwent successful surgery to address a meniscus tear in his left knee. The surgery was performed by Dr. Marcus Cook of Novant Health Perry & Cook Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Charlotte, NC. Chealey suffered the injury to his left knee in the third quarter of the Greensboro Swarm’s home game against the Windy City Bulls on March 9. Chealey will miss the remainder of the season and additional updates on his status will be provided when appropriate.

Chealey is in his first season as a two-way player with Charlotte and Greensboro. The College of Charleston product appeared in 43 games (38 starts) with the NBA G League affiliate of the Hornets, averaging 16.3 points, 5.4 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 31.3 minutes per game. Per his status as a two-way player, Chealey was transferred to the Hornets on one occasion. He made his NBA debut at the Boston Celtics on January 30, scoring two points and recording an assist in eight minutes.

The Orlando, Florida, native was signed by the Hornets on July 27, 2018, as an undrafted free agent. He appeared in three preseason games with Charlotte, averaging 4.3 points and 1.0 assists per game. Chealey was also a member of the Hornets’ 2018 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League team.