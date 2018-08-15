Hornets Waive Mangok Mathiang

August 15, 2018 – The Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has waived Mangok Mathiang.

Mathiang signed a two-way contract with Charlotte on Aug. 2, 2017. In 2017-18, the 6-10 forward from Louisville appeared in four games with the Hornets, averaging 2.0 points and 2.5 rebounds in 5.0 minutes per contest. He also appeared in 43 games (36 starts) for the Hornets G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm, averaging 10.8 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.1 assists in 25.3 minutes per game.

After waiving Mathiang, the Hornets roster stands at 19.