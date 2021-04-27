Hornets Venom GT Unveils Schedule For 2021 NBA 2K League Season

April 27, 2021 – The NBA 2K League today revealed the 2021 season schedule for Hornets Venom GT, the official NBA 2K League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets.

The 16-week season will begin Wednesday, May 19, with THE TIPOFF Powered by AT&T, and will conclude Saturday, September 4, with the 2021 NBA 2K League Finals Delivered by DoorDash. The 23 teams will play 28 regular-season games each.

Each NBA 2K League team will begin the 2021 season playing remotely from its local market. Games will be simulcast live on the NBA 2K League’s Twitch and YouTube channels, and will be available on Dash Radio, ESRevolution, Loco in India and Sport1 in Europe. Regular-season games will begin at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, with four distinct matchups each night. Matchups will be played in a two‑game format.

Two key changes to the NBA 2K League structure this season are the introduction of Eastern and Western Conferences and the expansion of the field for the 2021 NBA 2K League Playoffs Delivered by DoorDash to 12 teams. Hornets Venom GT will be a member of the Eastern Conference.

The 2021 season will once again include three in-season tournaments (THE TIPOFF, THE TURN and THE TICKET) as part of THE BANNER CHAIN powered by AT&T. All 23 teams will compete in THE TIPOFF and THE TURN. The top five teams in each conference at the end of the regular season will automatically qualify for the NBA 2K League Playoffs Delivered by DoorDash. The 13 remaining teams will compete in THE TICKET, with the winning teams from each conference earning the 11th and 12th spots in the playoffs. The NBA 2K League will award $1.5 million in prize money across THE TIPOFF, THE TURN and the playoffs. Additional information is available here.

Led by Head Coach & General Manager Lawrence “Bigg West” West, Hornets Venom GT’s roster includes center Peter “PeteBeBallin” Malin and guard Justin “Sherm” Sherman, both of whom were acquired in November from Mavs Gaming, along with four players selected in the 2021 NBA 2K League Draft: Guard Craig “rigby” Burnett Jr. (eighth overall pick); forward Giovanni “Trap” Elizondo, who played for the team last season but was not retained (15th overall pick); forward/center Kingsley “Crown” Braggs (20th overall pick); and forward Harsimran “Dhuggzz” Dhugga (53rd overall pick).

Hornets Venom GT’s complete 2021 regular-season schedule is as follows:

WK DAY DATE OPPONENT TIME 1 Weds.-Sat. May 19-22 THE TIPOFF Powered by AT&T TBD 2 Thursday May 27 at Hawks Talon GC 8:00 3 Thursday June 3 vs. Heat Check Gaming 8:00 4 Saturday June 5 at Raptors Uprising GC 9:00 4 Friday June 11 at Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai 7:00 5 Friday June 18 vs. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai 7:00 6 June 30-July 3 BYE WEEK 7 July 4 BYE WEEK 8 Wednesday July 7 at Grizz Gaming 7:00 9 Weds.-Sat July 14-17 THE TURN Powered by AT&T TBD 10 Thursday July 22 vs. Magic Gaming 7:40 11 Friday July 30 vs. Hawks Talon GC 9:00 11 Saturday July 31 at Lakers Gaming 9:00 12 BYE WEEK 13 Wednesday August 11 at Celtics Crossover Gaming 9:00 14 Thurs.-Sat. August 19-21 THE TICKET Powered by AT&T TBD

*Denotes two-way contract player