Hornets Unveil Black Friday Deals On Tickets, Merchandise

November 20, 2018 – The Charlotte Hornets today unveiled Black Friday deals on tickets and merchandise in preparation for the biggest shopping weekend of the year.

The Hornets Fan Shop at Spectrum Center will begin Black Friday deals tomorrow, November 21, in time for tomorrow’s 7 p.m. home game against the Indiana Pacers with promotions staying in place through the Nov. 30 home game against the Utah Jazz, or while supplies last. Once again this year, the Hornets Fan Shop will feature a wide variety of items on sale, including multiple styles of T-shirts, hats, pullovers and more, with savings of up to 66% off the regular price. Highlights include a Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics pullover, a black classic logo hoodie, Statement Edition Swingman shorts, a Hornets backpack and 2019 NBA All-Star T-shirts for men, women and children.

Fans purchasing regularly-priced tickets to upcoming Hornets home games from noon Thursday through Cyber Monday will have no accompanying fees, including those bought at the Spectrum Center Box Office, online at hornets.com or ticketmaster.com, on the Hornets App, or via phone at 1-800-4NBA-TIX. Group and resale tickets are excluded from this promotion.

In addition, from Black Friday through Cyber Monday, fans buying Hornets merchandise online at HornetsFanShop.com will receive 25% off their orders.