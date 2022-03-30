Hornets Tickets For NBA Play-In Tournament and First Round of NBA Playoffs to Go On Sale Monday, April 4

Click Here to Sign Up Today!

March 30, 2022 – The Charlotte Hornets today announced that tickets for all potential home games in the NBA Play-In Tournament and the first round of the NBA Playoffs will go on sale to the general public on Monday April 4, at 10 a.m. at hornets.com or ticketmaster.com, or on the Hornets App.

Opponents, game dates and times for NBA Play-In Tournament games will not be determined until the end of the regular season. Opponents, game dates and times for the first round of the NBA Playoffs may not be determined until after the Play-In Tournament. Per team policy, no refunds or exchanges will be given for games played. Refunds will only be given for games that are not necessary.

With a win tonight against the New York Knicks, the Hornets will secure the opportunity to at least participate in the Play-In Tournament, which features the seventh- through 10th-place teams in each conference. The tournament will take place April 12-15 between the conclusion of the regular season and the first round of the playoffs. In the tournament, the seventh-place team will host the eighth-place team, with the winner earning the No. 7 seed in the playoffs. In addition, the ninth-place team will host the 10th-place team, with the winner moving on to visit the loser of the game between the seventh- and eighth-place teams for a matchup in which the winning team will earn the No. 8 seed in the playoffs.